"I don't really care" - Baker Mayfield dismisses Browns fans booing him following recent performances

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns were able to pull off a 13-10 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. But, considering the Lions are winless, a three-point advantage just didn't seem like enough for Browns fans.

A loyal fan base that has been used to disappointment over the decades, the Cleveland Browns won their first playoff game in two decades last season and were off to a decent start this season. But injuries have dealt the Browns quite a few difficult hands this season and now they sit at just one game above .500.

Browns fans expressed their displeasure at the way Mayfield and the team were playing and it seems that the quarterback doesn't have any real feelings about it.

QB Baker Mayfield dismisses Browns' fans response to team's performance

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't one to take things personally. He is boisterous and doesn't really seem to be bothered by much. Whether it's been his injury, the release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. or the trouble in the passing game, something is off with the Browns and Mayfield. Browns fans booed the team throughout Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, showing they weren't pleased with the overall performance on the field.

Mayfield, who made himself unavailable to the media after the game, was asked on Monday morning about the fans booing and he said that the fans who were booing were probably the same fans who make too much noise when the Browns are on offense so, he really doesn't care about the boos.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns QB Baker Mayfield on fans booing him during Sunday's game: "Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet when we're on offense and trying to operate. So I don't really care." #Browns QB Baker Mayfield on fans booing him during Sunday's game: "Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet when we're on offense and trying to operate. So I don't really care."

Mayfield plays each week with a torn labrum in his shoulder, a bone bruise on his knee and a bruised heal but continues to try to win each game.

Baker Mayfield's stats aren't the same as they were last year on the run to the playoffs and they have definitely taken a hit each season since his rookie year. Mayfield is clearly frustrated with his injuries and the production of the Browns offense as well as the fact that he hasn't been given a contract extension as of yet. The fan boos couldn't help the situation and then when Mayfield declined to speak to the media, it made the entire situation even worse.

After talking to the media on Monday morning, it seems that Mayfield is ready to move on, and up next is a trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens for the first time this season.

