NFL Games Today: Bears vs Steelers TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options | NFL Week 9 - November 8, 2021 

The Bears and Steelers will meet on Monday Night Football in Week 9 at Heinz Field. Both teams are seeking some progression in a rather difficult season.

The Bears feel that Justin Fields is making progress as a quarterback as the Steelers must get a win to stay competitive within the AFC North.

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 8:15 pm EST.

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (ESPN)

The Bears offense is not great and they've had difficulties with Fields under center. Head coach Matt Nagy needs the offense to step up or he will have to start prepping for some interviews as soon as the season ends.

Chicago's defense has also been playing below their usual high standards. Fields will have to piece together a valiant effort in Pittsburgh versus a stout Steelers defense. A performance like that will have Bears fans in positive favor from here on out.

On offense, the Bears are averaging just 15.4 points per game, which is 31st in the league. Justin Fields has been sacked the second most times (26). 15 of those have come on the road, which is also the second most. The Bears' offensive line will have to contain Steelers' All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt.

The Steelers come into this game after a resilient 15-10 victory against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Mike Tomlin has this defense playing well at the ideal time.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is rekindling some of his old magic. Rookie running back Najee Harris has brought a sturdy running game to their offense as he leads the team with 479 rushing yards.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor The Steelers can’t move into first place in the AFC North with a win vs. Bears, but they’ll enter tomorrow’s game in second place in the division The Steelers can’t move into first place in the AFC North with a win vs. Bears, but they’ll enter tomorrow’s game in second place in the division https://t.co/O6LPWSRwUU

Mike Tomlin would like this offense to score a lot more points. They rank 26th in the league with 18.9 points per game. Roethlisberger has already been sacked 14 times this season. He was sacked just 13 times last season. Their defense has allowed just three rushing touchdowns, the second-fewest in the NFL. That will come in handy as the Bears' offense tries to get going.

A Bears win on Monday night would slide them into the NFC playoff picture. A Steelers win would keep them in the hunt as well. Expect some great defense and not a whole lot of points in this game.

