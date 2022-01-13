"We don’t have a chance" - Ben Roethlisberger confuses fans ahead of Steelers' playoff game against the Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be entering the final game of his long-standing career with the storied franchise.

With two consecutive division wins to end the season, the Steelers earned a playoff berth and will now face the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the number two seed in the AFC.

On Wednesday, the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback was asked about the upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Instead of really giving a deep dive into the game plan, Big Ben decided to say what others have been thinking and predicting.

“We probably aren’t supposed to be here. We’re probably not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, I think we’re probably at No. 14. We’re double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So let’s just go play and have fun and see what happens.”

Now fans are confused as to what strategy their two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback may be taking when it comes to talking about the impending Wild Card game.

Ben Roethlisberger plans to 'just have fun' in Wild Card matchup

A primetime playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium seems daunting. As the team's quarterback that will be in the visiting locker room, Big Ben decided to go with a different approach when speaking to the media this week.

“We’re probably 20-point underdogs, and we’re going to the No. 1 team — I know they’re not the No. 1 seed, but they’re the No. 1 team that’s won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football. We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and play and have fun.”-Ben Roethlisberger on this week's matchup against the Chiefs

The former All-Pro quarterback said that others believe that the Steelers shouldn't be in the playoffs and that they are 20 point underdogs.

As of Thursday morning, the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points, and the last time both teams met in Week 16, the Steelers were dominated by Kansas City 36-10.

Ben Roethlisberger is an 18 year veteran in the NFL. He has made three trips to the Super Bowl, winning two Lombardi trophies.

He is no stranger to point spreads and how playoff games are analyzed heading into each week.

After such a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs just a few weeks ago, it seems that Ben Roethlisberger is perhaps using the method of reverse psychology and not alluding to the Steelers game plan entering the first week of the playoffs.

Fans are well aware that the Chiefs have the ability to defeat the Steelers, but in the last few weeks, Pittsburgh has fielded more players off the injured reserve list and are much healthier than they were in Week 16.

Joe Rutter @tribjoerutter Feeding off Ben Roethlisberger's motivation of being an underdog, Cam Heyward had this to say today when he was asked if the Chiefs should be favored by 2 TDs:



"It’s just that? I thought it was more." Feeding off Ben Roethlisberger's motivation of being an underdog, Cam Heyward had this to say today when he was asked if the Chiefs should be favored by 2 TDs:"It’s just that? I thought it was more."

If the Pittsburgh Steelers do have a stealth plan to get a win over the highly favored Kansas City Chiefs, Roethlisberger isn't letting on.

