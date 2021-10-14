NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 14 | NFL Week 6

Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season has the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are loaded with playmakers, which will make for great lineups in FanDuel and DraftKings.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Thursday Night Football with a lineup made up of players from the Eagles and Buccaneers only.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense, and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take the field in Thursday Night Football on October 14th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 6's Thursday Night Football

MVP QB Jalen Hurts - $15,500 (FanDuel)/$17,700 (DraftKings)

#Eagles Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the ONLY QB in NFL History with 2000+ yards passing and 400+ rushing yards in their 1st 8 starts of a career

Jalen Hurts didn't play his best last week against the Carolina Panthers, but his team was up against a tough defense. He still managed almost 24 fantasy football points with 198 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers happen to be the worst pass defense but the best run defense in the league. Hurts could take advantage of the Buccaneers' weakened secondary.

RB Leonard Fournette - $11,000 (FanDuel)/$7,800 (DraftKings)

The Philadelphia Eagles are 30th against the run, and Leonard Fournette is coming off a game with over 100 total yards. He could remain a top performer in the passing game with short passes out of the backfield and should build off his 67 rushing yards in Week 5.

TE Zach Ertz - $6,500 (FanDuel)/$3,200 (DraftKings)

Zach Ertz has averaged 8.6 targets on 36.3 routes run per game in his last 7 games played without Dallas Goedert. He played on over 90% of snaps in 6 of those 7 games.

Dallas Goedert is unlikely to play on Thursday since he's tested positive for COVID. Zach Ertz will play almost all the offensive snaps and should have at least ten targets. The Eagles' run game will likely struggle against the Buccaneers' defensive front, and Hurts could dump-off passes to Ertz.

WR Antonio Brown - $11,500 (FanDuel)/$8,200 (DraftKings)

Antonio Brown went off last week and showed he can still be as productive as his Pittsburgh Steelers days. Brown now has seven catches in two straight games and Tom Brady could look to him as a safety net against a tough secondary.

WR DeVonta Smith - $12,000 (FanDuel)/$8,800 (DraftKings)

DeVonta Smith enters Week 6 with some momentum behind him after seven catches in each of his last two games. He had 122 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and 77 against the Panthers last week. With Tampa Bay's secondary in a vulnerable state, Smith could have another strong outing on Thursday.

K Ryan Succop - $4,200 (DraftKings)

Ryan Succop has been relatively consistent and productive for this year. He hasn't had too many attempts this season but has only missed one XP attempt out of 21.

Total Budget: $56,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,900 of $50,000 DraftKings

