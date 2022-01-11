"Biggest game of our season" - Tom Brady looks ahead to NFL Wild Card Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their superstar quarterback Tom Brady defeated the Carolina Panthers 41-17 on Sunday afternoon to secure the number two seed in the NFC playoffs.

In the post-game press conference, Tom Brady talked to reporters about the Buccaneers' Week 18 win and their upcoming Wild Card Round opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles.

When asked whether he was concerned about the results of other teams' games following his Week 18 win, Tom Brady responded by saying he only worries about one game at a time.

“I’m not worried about two games from now. I’m worried about one game from now which is the Eagles. I don’t care if the Rams would have won. That’s alright we still got the Eagles, and that’s going to be the biggest game of our season. And if we win, whoever we play wherever we play. We’re still going and that’s what we gotta do.” - Brady after Panthers game

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers set their sights on the Eagles after breaking franchise record in Week 18

Their 13th win of the season didn't just help decide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' opponent in the Wild Card round, it became the Buccaneers' franchise record for most wins in a single season. Tom Brady also finished the game as the oldest quarterback to lead the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, their first home playoff game in over a decade. The Buccaneers played the Eagles in Week 6 of this season, with the Buccaneers pulling off a 28-22 win.

The only difference for the Buccanneers now is that they will be without some of their key offensive weapons, including wide receiver Chris Godwin. however, Brady will have to make do with the pieces he has.

Brady has been around the National Football League long enough to know that if you look too far ahead you might fail to adequately prepare for what's right in front of you.

Preparing for the Eagles is the Buccaneers' main concern right now, as they are a team that Brady knows all too well. He and the New England Patriots played against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in 2018, a game in which they lost 41-33.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at 1:00pm EST.

