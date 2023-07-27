Aaron Hernandez happened to be an emerging star in the NFL following a stellar college career at the University of Florida. The Patriots selected the Gators tight end in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Bill O'Brien returned for his second stint this offseason as offensive coordinator. He is using a unique method to help tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki in training camp:

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on O'Brien's method. Credit: @mikekadlick (Twitter)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to Twitter to discuss O'Brien showing the game tapes:

Fans on O'Brien's method to help the tight ends

A couple of fans agreed with the statement made my Hunter Henry about both Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski being legends:

Fans agreeing with Henry on Hernandez and Gronkowski

There are some that agree with O'Brien showing old game tapes of Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski could be of help:

Fans on loving the Hernandez - Gronkowski duo back in 2010's

Gronkowski was in the same New England Patriots draft class in 2010, being taken in the second round. He and Hernandez played together for three seasons (2010 - 2012).

Hernandez had 175 receptions for 1,956 yards, and 18 touchdowns, equaling Gronkowski in receptions but having 2,663 yards and 38 touchdowns in that stretch.

The Patriots released Aaron Hernandez in June 2013 after he was arrested in connection with the death of Odin Lloyd. He committed suicide while in prison in April 2017, and drugs were found in Hernandez's system following his death.

His older brother, D.J. Hernandez, has found himself in trouble with the law after claiming to have shot at the campuses of UConn and Brown University.

How many people did Aaron Hernandez kill?

Former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez

In April 2015, the former Patriots tight end was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of Lloyd.

Lloyd's body was discovered about a mile from Hernandez’s home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. However, Hernandez has been connected to other deaths.

Two men, Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeria Furtado, were killed in in while sitting outside in car exterior of a Boston nightclub. The murder of Lloyd led police to Hernandez for this double homicide.

Authorities found a vehicle they deemed to be the car used by the killer hidden away in the garage of Hernandez's cousin.

Aaron Hernandez was later charged with double murder in the deaths of de Abreu and Furtado following his conviction in Lloyd's death. Yet, he was acquitted of the double murder charge.