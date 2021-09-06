Buffalo Bills 2021 schedule: The 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

The Buffalo Bills may be the current kings of the AFC East, but that does not mean they are in for a season full of sunshine and rainbows. There may not be a team in the NFL with a tougher set of three competitive games. That said, the Bills could also find themselves putting on some blowouts.

Here's a look at the Bills' easiest and toughest games in 2021.

Tough games for the Buffalo Bills in 2021

#1 - Week Five at Kansas City Chiefs, October 10, 8:20 PM ET

By default, the Kansas City Chiefs are the toughest game on the schedule for any NFL team. The Bills are no exception.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid sent Buffalo home last year in the AFC Championship. This game could be a preview of the next AFC Championship game as well. It does not help that the game is at Arrowhead Stadium.

#2 - Week Six at Tennessee Titans, October 18, 8:15 PM ET

The Bills also get to take on the Titans on their turf this year. With the acquisition of the coveted Julio Jones to pair with AJ Brown and Derrick Henry, it will be nigh impossible to stop the offense. Josh Allen will have to score well over 40 points to win this game. That's a tall order.

#3 - Week 14: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 12, 4:25 PM ET

Not only do the Bills have to play the Super Bowl losers in the regular season, they also have to play the Super Bowl winners. Tom Brady has a long history of socking it to the Bills. However, these circumstances are quite different than in previous years. If the Bills can win this game, it could give them legitimacy in the race for the Super Bowl.

Easier games on the Buffalo Bills' 2021 schedule

#1 - Week Four vs Houston Texans, October 3, 1:00 PM ET

The Houston Texans are a franchise in disarray. Tyrod Taylor has been named the starter in the Texans' attempt at being watchable on television. However, Taylor hasn't had a starting season since 2017. The recipe is ripe for one of the biggest blowouts of the year.

#2 - Week 15 vs Carolina Panthers, December 18, TBD

The Carolina Panthers are attempting to salvage Sam Darnold's career, a man who has plenty of experience in dealing with the Bills. Buffalo knows what makes Darnold tick and will be able to keep him at bay.

All the while, Josh Allen will be able to pick the Panthers' secondary apart by hitting Stefon Diggs in stride. It could be one of the lowest-rated games of the season.

#3 - Week 17 vs Atlanta Falcons, January 2, 1:00 PM ET

The Falcons' strategy of creating a high-flying offense and winning shootouts hasn't worked out so far. Replacing Julio Jones with Kyle Pitts while almost totally neglecting a 32nd-ranked passing defense after a 4-12 season seems to be leading to a repeat of the last several years for the Falcons.

Expect the Bills to roll in for an easy win en route to something bigger.

