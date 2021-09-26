Bills vs Washington: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 season

The Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team will battle for the right to be 2-1 in Week 3. Buffalo is coming off a 35-0 demolition of the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Josh Allen hasn't quite played to the MVP standard of 2020 yet, but the defense looks much improved from last year, especially in their front seven. They face an opponent with an equally dangerous front-seven in Washington.

Washington was lucky to escape in Week 2 with a victory. Taylor Heinicke made a great first impression in his first start in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick. However, the defense didn't quite live up to its lofty standards against the New York Giants. This will be a good game to see where each team stands in the grand scheme of things.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Taylor Heinicke BALLED OUT on TNF 🔥



- 34/46 passing

- 336 yards

- 2 TDs

- INT

- Clutch Taylor Heinicke BALLED OUT on TNF 🔥



- 34/46 passing

- 336 yards

- 2 TDs

- INT

- Clutch https://t.co/9LYwjL6xkL

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills injury report

Washington Football Team

Outside of the names on IR, Washington enters this game in good health.

Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis is the only player on the injury report. He didn't practice Friday with a knee injury and is questionable. Running back Antonio Gibson was cleared for Sunday after a shoulder injury limited him Wednesday.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have more names on the injury report than Washington. In the secondary, Levi Wallace and Micah Hyde are questionable with their respective knee and neck issues.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is also questionable with a groin injury. Cornerback Dane Jackson is the final questionable player with a knee injury.

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills starting lineups

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Dynami Brown, Adam Humphries | TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Rouillier, Brandon Schereff, Sam Cosmi

DL - Chase Young, Daron Payne, Johnathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Jon Bostic | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste | S - Kamren Curl, Landon Collins | K - Dustin Hopkins | P - Tress Way

Buffalo Bills

Also Read

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Edited by Colin D'Cunha