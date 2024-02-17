"Better with you": Braxton Berrios shares glimps into romantic Valentine's Day date with girlfriend Alix Earle

Alix Earle has a massive social media following with almost 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The host of the "Hotness" podcast is currently dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. They have been together since last November and their first Valentine's Day as a couple.

Berrios took to his Instagram page and posted about how he spent Valentine's Day with Earle. The Dolphins wideout had a clear message for his over 450K followers about his girlfriend:

"Better with you. Happy Valentine’s Day."

Last March, Earle ignited rumors of a romantic relationship when she posted a "GRWM" video. She explained to her almost 6.5 million TikTok followers that she was about to make sushi for dinner. In the same video, Earle disclosed that the dinner was with someone special.

"You're probably wondering why I'm getting ready. I'm making it with someone I met the other night."

The University of Miami graduate attended many Dolphins games last season, including when the team faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. She also traveled to Kansas City in frigid conditions when Braxton Berrios and the Dolphins faced the Chiefs again in a playoff game last month.

Earle attended Super Bowl 58 in Vegas but was it's unknown whether Berrios was there with her or not.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios's relationship and its controversy

Sophia Culpo, the younger sister of Olivia Culpo, coincidentally ended her breakup with Berrios via numerous social media posts. This was soon after Earle posted the "GRWM" video.

In a Q&A session on her TikTok, Sophia noted that the "betrayal" in her previous relationship "took a toll" on her, but was grateful for her "support system" letting her move on with her life. Olivia's younger sister addressed the breakup with Berrios in June 2023 in a now-deleted TikTok story. She included screenshots of the texts between her and Berrios.

"The real timeline, we broke up after the Drake concert super bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl. Not bitter, in fact I know the situation has been one of my biggest blessings."

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Alix Earle was asked if she began dating Berrios while still with Culpo:

“It is so triggering to even hear you say that. No. They were not together.”

The NFL receiver has yet to come out and speak out on the matter. Nonetheless, he and Alix Earle are still going strong three months in.