Braxton Berrios has been ensnared in a war of words between Sophia Culpo and Alix Earle, ever since he started dating the social media personality earlier this year. The Miami Dolphins player's ex-girlfriend has spoken about his alleged betrayal. But Earle has since pushed back on that assertion but in the process looks to have further implicated herself.

She said that Berrios took her out on a date after her trip from Wyoming. She went there, reportedly, during the week of February 5th. Meanwhile, Culpo was posting pictures of her assumed boyfriend right until the Super Bowl next week. Thus, it seems that the timeline does not hold up.

Alix Earle cops heat from Sophia Culpo admirers

This alleged revelation certainly sent Reddit into a tizzy. Posters accused Alix Earle of seeking to gaslight Sophia Culpo. They were none too charitable about the reported actions of Braxton Berrios either. Here are some of the reactions.

Alix Earle tries to save Braxton Berrios from allegations

Alix Earle, meanwhile, continues to vehemently deny that Braxton Berrios cheated on Sophia Culpo. She said:

"And I was upset because it was like. And this feels so weird, girl against girl. It was another podcast and it was Braxton's ex going online again, and basically talking s*it about him and basically alluding that he had cheated on her with me at this point I was so fed up."

Sophia Culpo looks to have moved on from Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo was certainly left hurt by the alleged betrayal by Braxton Berrios and it is clear she has no love for Alix Earle either. But on the personal front, it looks likely that she has moved on from the former New York Jets player.

The Culpo Sisters star first posted a photo with comedian Michael Stevens in September captioning it "Summer 2023". They have since commented on each other's birthday and each has called the other their surprise of the year.

But the betrayal seemingly still hangs heavy in the air. While we hope that everyone involved has moved on with their lives, it is clear there is a lot of bad blood between the involved parties. One only hopes that will dissipate with time.

However, even if everyone forgets this chapter, social media will make sure that there are receipts for every action they take. Fans and detractors alike of Culpo, Earle and Berrios have made sure of that through their comments on various corners of the internet.