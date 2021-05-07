Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre owes $600k to Mississippi Welfare fund

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has made his way into the media spotlight once again. Favre has been sticking his foot in his mouth lately and now faces a lot of questions that need to be answered. The NFL Hall of Famer owes the Mississippi Welfare fund $600k of the $1.1 million that he received from them.

Favre paid back $500k of the $1.1 million and promised to pay back the rest a year ago. However, Favre has still not made any attempt to pay back the rest of the money.

Brett Favre received $1.1 million in welfare funds to make appearances at events to sign autographs for marketing materials. Favre never showed up for those events.

What is Brett Favre saying about the $600k that he hasn't paid back?

Brett Favre is attempting to blame his long-time agent Bus Cook. Favre posted on his Twitter account when the news broke about him not paying back the money.

"My agent is often approached by different products and brands for me to appear in one way or another. This request was no different, and I did numerous ads for Families First," Favre said.

Favre's agent wasn't going to take the blame for the former NFL quarterback's decision to ignore paying back the funds. Bus Cook told Mississippi Today that "he had nothing to do with Favre's contract with the Mississippi Community Education Center."

The Mississippi Community Education Center is a nonprofit organization that receives millions in welfare funds from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Federal authorities are still investigating the payment that the Mississippi Community Education Center sent to Favre.

Brett Favre has been speaking out about other social issues in the United States off late, but he might just be doing so to cover up for his wrongdoing with the MCEC.

Brett Favre is under investigation with federal authorities because it is a possibility that the $1.1 million is just the tip of the iceberg. He might even be involved in similar cases with other organizations. It will be interesting to see what else comes out of Brett Favre's current situation over the next couple of days.