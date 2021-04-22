What did Brett Favre say about Derek Chauvin? NFL legend's comments cause stir

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is at it again by stirring up the media with his comments. The former NFL quarterback's recent comments about the verdict of Derek Chauvin have caused uproar online. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts that he was charged with in the George Floyd murder.

Favre has not been shy about his views on situations off the field, with recently making comments about politics in professional sports. Let's take a look at what Brett Favre had to say about Derek Chauvin and how it's causing an issue.

What did Brett Favre say about the Derek Chauvin verdict?

Minneapolis Braces For Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial

Brett Favre went on the "Bolling with Favre" podcast one day after the verdict was announced. During the podcast, Brett Favre had this to say about the situation between Derek Chauvin and George Floyd:

"I find it hard to believe, and I'm not defending Derek Chauvin in any way, I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd. That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don't care what color the person is on the street. I don't know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel."

Favre was also asked about a recent comment he made about removing politics from professional sports. He went on to say this about the reaction he received from his comments:

"I just gave my opinion. I'm certainly not a racist in spite of what some people might think, and you know, I'm for unity and I just feel like there's a better way to unify our country. That being said, there's a lot of things that need to stop."

Brett Favre's comments about the Derek Chauvin verdict may have caused a bigger reaction than removing politics from sports comments. Favre did defend himself by saying that he didn't know Derek Chauvin and that he should've gotten up long before he did. Brett Favre also stated that he felt that Derek Chauvin deserved some type of punishment for his actions.

Brett Favre's comments on the situation have caused a big stir on Twitter. Many NFL fans have been posting how they feel about the comments Favre made on the Derek Chauvin verdict.

Twitter reacts to Brett Favre's comments on the Derek Chauvin verdict

