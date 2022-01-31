Brittany Matthews breaks her silence after Chiefs' AFC Championship game defeat

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, has been one of the hottest social media sensations of the NFL season. She and Mahomes' brother Jackson have been as vocal and passionate Kansas City Chiefs fans as any on social media.

The Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Championship game Sunday. Mahomes was responsible for the loss as he threw an interception in the fourth quarter and stalled out the Chiefs offense in the second half.

Brittany Matthews was quiet after the loss, but only until she broke her silence an hour after the game concluded. Matthews' response was humbling in tone, and despite the results of the game, she was proud to be a Chiefs fan.

"Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of!" Matthews wrote on Twitter.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 🏼 Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of! Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of! 🙏🏼❤️

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes will watch the Super Bowl from home

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahome st a New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks game

Brittany Matthews and Mahomes won't be at the SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI on February 13, which will be played between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. However, Matthews' Twitter account could be worth a follow for that game. She has transformed into a social media star throughout the 2021 season.

While some have enjoyed Matthews' social media content, others are annoyed by it. Whether you're a fan or not, there's no disputing Matthews' online presence.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week https://t.co/299LGpCR0Y

While her social media run gets cooled off, Mahomes can empathize. The AFC Championship game proved to be a Jekyll and Hyde game for the 2018 MVP.

In the first half, Arrowhead Stadium was roaring. Mahomes was sharp, throwing touchdowns to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman. He had 220 yards and was on pace for another 40-point performance.

However, the second half didn't go his way as the Bengals defense stepped up. Trey Hendrickson generated pressure and Jessie Bates III broke up a pass to Hill that caused the interception to go to Vonn Bell.

Mahomes' second half was downright horrid, a far cry from what we've seen from him throughout his career.

Lila Bromberg @lilabbromberg Patrick Mahomes first half: 220 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT



Mahomes second half/OT: 55 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INT Patrick Mahomes first half: 220 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTMahomes second half/OT: 55 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INT

His second half was so poor that his quarterback rating from the first half plummeted further than any quarterback in the NFL postseason since 2006.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Patrick Mahomes QBR by half Sunday:



1st Half - 98.0

2nd Half/OT - 1.4



It's the largest gap in a player's QBR by half in the playoffs since QBR tracking began in 2006 (min. 10 attempts each half). Patrick Mahomes QBR by half Sunday:1st Half - 98.02nd Half/OT - 1.4It's the largest gap in a player's QBR by half in the playoffs since QBR tracking began in 2006 (min. 10 attempts each half). https://t.co/f6ZmzWQ4tv

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to bounce back next season. Hill, Kelce, Andy Reid and Mahomes will all return and look to make a fifth consecutive AFC Championship.

While Mahomes' legacy is still building, the loss to the Bengals was the first real blemish on his resume.

Edited by Piyush Bisht