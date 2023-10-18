Brock Purdy or Kirk Cousins, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football outlook for QBs for Week 7 MNF

Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins have both had solid fantasy football seasons to begin the 2023 NFL season, and Week 7 sees the pair face off against each other on MNF.

Purdy has been a sensation ever since being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft, losing the first regular-season game of his career in last week's defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, Cousins has anchored the often-explosive Vikings' offense alongside superstar WR Justin Jefferson who is now unfortunately out injured.

If you own both players heading into Week 7, whom should you start in fantasy?

Is Brock Purdy a good fantasy option in Week 7?

Since getting his shot midway through the 2022 NFL season, Brock Purdy has made the San Francisco 49ers' QB position his own, and the Niners echoed this notion as they let Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance leave during the 2023 offseason.

Purdy is ranked as QB10 in the fantasy football realm in 2023, clocking up 107.9 points through six games. Purdy has amassed 1,396 yards and 10 TDs, whilst throwing just one pick so far. He's also rushed for two more scores and has a completion percentage of 67.5%.

However, in the 49ers' narrow loss to the Browns in Week 6, Purdy had a completion percentage of just 44.4%, having lost some key offensive pieces in the process. Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel all suffered injuries and their status is to be monitered ahead of MNF.

The Minnesota Vikings present an easier matchup than the Browns for Brock Purdy. Their defense has allowed the seventh most points to opposition quarterbacks so far this year, so the signal-caller has a chance to improve on last week.

Is Kirk Cousins a good fantasy option in week 7?

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been the face of the franchise since joining from the Washington Commanders in 2018.

The 35-year-old is ranked as QB8 in 2023, having gained 112.9 points so far this season. Cousins has totallted 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions, as the Vikings have won just two games all year.

Cousins lost star WR Justin Jefferson due to injury, with the reigning Offensive Player of the Year headed to Injured Reserve. He only managed one touchdown pass in Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears, as he may be struggling to adjust to an offense without Jefferson. K.J. Osborn and rookie Jordan Addison will be filling the void left by Jefferson.

Cousins and the Vikings host the 49ers' ferocious defense in Week 7, who rank fourth in the NFL against opposing quarterbacks, led by star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

Kirk Cousins is infamous for his struggles in Primetime, with the Vikings QB 12-20 during his Primetime career.

Read more: Kirk Cousins' Primetime Record: Analyzing Vikings QB’s performance in big games

Brock Purdy vs Kirk Cousins: Who to start in fantasy football in Week 7?

If you own both Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins in fantasy football and are unsure who to start, use our start/sit analzyer to assist you.

Brock Purdy vs Kirk Cousins: Who to start in Week 7?

According to our analyzer, you're better off with starting Brock Purdy in Week 7 over Kirk Cousins.

Purdy is facing a much inferior defense than Cousins, and even with the potential absense of Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, still has more offensive weapons available to him in Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

