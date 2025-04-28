  • home icon
  Browns CB Greg Newsome makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' "confidence and swagger"

Browns CB Greg Newsome makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' "confidence and swagger"

By Prasen
Modified Apr 28, 2025 22:14 GMT
Colorado Black &amp; Gold Spring Game - Source: Getty
Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game - Source: Getty

After Shedeur Sanders slid out in the first four rounds during the 2025 NFL draft and got picked by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th pick, the football world raised concerns about how the players would perceive the Colorado star because of the star power that comes with him.

However, the Browns players seem to be welcoming of Shedeur as cornerback Greg Newsome shared his thoughts on Deion Sanders' son:

“I like Shedeur. … I like a QB that just got that 'it' factor. ... If you coming in there with that confidence and swagger … that’s my type of guy. Honestly, like, Cam Ward is unbelievable, too, but, like, just straight personality and all that at the quarterback position, like, I remember my rookie year, Ben Roethlisberger, he talking crazy to me, I respect that."
Not just Newsome, Browns tight end David Njoku also gave Shedeur Sanders a heartwarming welcome as he reposted a picture of Shedeur wearing the white and orange uniform, on which he wrote,

"let em all hate fam u know what you got in u!!".

Cornerback Denzel Ward also extended a heartfelt welcome to the Colorado quarterback via X:

"@shedeurSanders Time to be Legendary! Let's do it."
Cam Newton warns Shedeur Sanders of potential adversities in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a top five pick in the 2025 NFL draft during the season. However, due to many reasons, such as not throwing at the NFL combine and Colorado's pro day and some bold statements during interviews, the Colorado star slid to the fifth round.

Now that Shedeur is in the league, Cam Newton, during the latest episode of his show, sent a message to him:

"It's the first time in Shedeur's life that, as a grown man, he's not being coached by his dad, and that's a lot of impact," Newton said on Monday. "There's a meme that says Travis Hunter No. 12, and then they had No. 2. Deion's son, those types of things, is gonna follow you in the locker room. Daddy ain't gonna be able to save you, bro."

Sanders will face stiff quarterback competition from the Browns, who have five players fighting for the Week 1 starting position.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
