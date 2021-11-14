“I don’t know how that’s going to work” - Browns S John Johnson doubts Odell Beckham Jr. and Rams partnership will work

Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson has an opinion on Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams, so he knows Sean McVay and the Rams well.

Johnson spoke to the "Akron Beacon Journal" Friday. He talked about his former teammate joining his former team. How Odell Beckham Jr. will fit on a Rams offense that's already super talented has been a question many have asked.

In Johnson's mind, he's skeptical of the partnership but has faith in McVay to make the most of the talent Odell Beckham Jr. possesses.

Browns S John Johnson doubts Odell Beckham Jr. and Rams partnership will work.

Johnson has seen Odell Beckham Jr. and what he can and can't do on the field. But Johnson knows McVay very well and knows how the Rams like to run their offense. It's little surprise Johnson revealed Cooper Kupp is the Rams' centerpiece offensively. Johnson said:

"I don't know how that's going to work, I just feel like the Rams had a good thing going, like a complete offense. From being in L.A., I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp﻿. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp﻿. Obviously, Odell's a big name. He's going to want that attention as well. So it'll be interesting."

Odell Beckham Jr. will look to revitalize his career, which had fizzled out with the Cleveland Browns. Still one of the best athletes in the sport, Beckham wasn't a fit with Baker Mayfield.

Beckham Jr. still showcased the ability to cause separation and get open. He joins a wide receiver room that excels in getting open alongside Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Kupp is having a historic season with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Kupp crossed the 1,000-yard marker and had ten touchdowns in the first half of the season alone. Johnson believes that if anyone can make the most of having an embarrassment of riches, it's McVay. Johnson said:

"Coach McVay, he's one of the best doing it. I know he'll find a way to get it done. But just right off the bat, I'm like I wouldn't really want to go there if I were him, but we'll see how it goes, and I wish him the best."

So far, it sounds like the Rams wide receivers are in favor of bringing Beckham in. Woods spoke to Beckham before Beckham's decision, as Beckham wanted to be sure he wouldn't disrupt the chemistry already established.

The Rams are going all in this season on finally getting over the hump. Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are examples of their commitment to winning this season. We will find out very shortly if McVay and Stafford can keep everyone happy with enough targets.

