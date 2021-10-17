Browns vs Cardinals: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a heartbreaking loss in a game in which they scored 42 points. At 3-2 and one game behind the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns need to take care of business against a 5-0 Cardinals team that is the last undefeated team in the NFL.

The Cardinals join the Raiders in playing on Sunday without their head coach for the first time this season. Kliff Kingsbury will not be on the sidelines due to catching Covid-19. In his place will be ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who will be acting as a head coach for the first time since 2018. As the coaches have been discussed, how are the players of both teams feeling as Sunday draws near?

Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals injury report

Cleveland Browns

Player Position Injury Game Status Jarvis Landry WR Knee Questionable Nick Chubb RB Calf Out Kareek Hunt RB Wrist Questionable

AJ Green CB Shoulder Questionable Myles Garrett DE Knee Questionable JC Tretter C Knee Questionable Andy Janovich FB Hamstring Out Jadeveon Clowney DE Knee Questionable Greg Newsome II CB Calf Questionable Denzel Ward CB Neck Questionable

The Cleveland Browns' biggest clear loss for Sunday's game is Nick Chubb. Otherwise, there is a lot of star power on the injury report. The secondary, pass rush, rushing game, and receiving game all have nicks and bruises. With all of these players listed a questionable, some players will be able to play and some won't.

Arizona Cardinals

Player Position Injury Game Status Rodney Hudson C Ribs Out Chase Edmunds RB Shoulder Questionable Jordan Hicks MLB Toe Questionable Maxx Williams TE Knee Out Chandler Jones LB Illness - Covid-19 Out Byron Murphy CB Ribs Questionable

While the Browns are banged up, the Cardinals are a close second, according to CBS Sports. They will be without their head coach and Chandler Jones due to Covid-19. Maxx Williams and Byron Murphy are the other two biggest injuries on the depth chart. The tight end is out and Murphy is questionable.

Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals starting lineup

Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Kareem Hunt | WR - Odell Beckham, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Tkitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Troy Hill | S - Ronnie Harrison, John Johnson III | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmunds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green, Christian Kirk | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - DJ Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - JJ Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen | LB - Chandler Jones, Jordan Hicks, Isaiah Simmons, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford, Deionte Thompson | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

