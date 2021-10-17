Browns vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

The lone undefeated team in the National Football League, the Arizona Cardinals will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns this Sunday. It will be a matchup of two former University of Oklahoma quarterbacks and Heisman Trophy winners facing off. The Browns are coming off a dominant offensive game against the Chargers, where both teams had a combined 1000 yards on offense. The Browns narrowly lost the 47-42 game, falling to 3-2.

The Cardinals had a narrow victory over their divisional rival, San Francisco 49ers, last Sunday 17-10, keeping their undefeated record alive. The Cardinals made a significant trade on Friday morning, adding Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to the roster. Although Ertz won't be activated to play on Sunday afternoon, he gives the offense a solid option in the passing game as TE1.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 4:05 PM EST

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds

Spreads

Cardinals: +3.5 (-115)

Browns: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +155

Browns: -180

Totals

Cardinals: o49.5(-105)

Browns: u49.5 (-115)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Picks

The Cardinals are undefeated, yet the Browns are in with a chance in this matchup. Lined up against the Cardinals' powerful defense, the quarterback Baker Mayfield's passing game may be in distress and in for a long afternoon.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Key Injuries

Cardinals

LB Jordan Hicks-toe (questionable)

WR DeAndre Hopkins-illness

QB Kyler Murray-shoulder

CB Byron Murphy-ribs (questionable)

RB Chase Edmunds-shoulder (questionable)

OL Kelvin Beachum-ribs (questionable)

LB Dennis Gardeck-hand

Browns

RB Nick Chubb-calf (OUT

DE Jadeveon Clowney-elbow/knee (questionable)

DE Myles Garrett-knee/ankle (questionable)

C J.C. Tretter-knee

TE David Njoku-knee (questionable)

T Jack Conklin-knee

RB Kareem Hunt-wrist/knee (questionable)

CB Denzel Ward-neck

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Head to Head

The Cardinals and Browns have met 51 times dating back to 1950. The Browns lead the series 33-15-3. The last time both teams met was December 15, 2019, with the Arizona Cardinals earning the 38-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction

The Cardinals could stay undefeated this weekend by getting a narrow victory over the Browns. Cleveland has numerous injuries, mostly to their offense, that may cause for a lot of scrambling. Mayfield threw for over 300 yards against the Chargers last week, but the Cardinals defense most likely won't be allowing that many yards this week.

Prediction

The Cardinals will defeat the Browns 21-17 to remain undefeated.

