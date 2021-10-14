3 Best landing spots for Zach Ertz before the 2021 NFL Trade deadline

Zach Ertz may be reaching the end of the line with the Philadelphia Eagles. At almost 31 years old and with a rebuilding team, it might be time for Ertz to be traded as the Eagles slip further behind in the NFC race. If the Eagles lose on Thursday Night Football, the team will be 2-4 and it might be time to trade the tight end. Here are the three best landing spots for Ertz before the trade deadline.

Hurting for Ertz: three destinations for Zach Ertz

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills might be the best team in football right now. By adding Ertz, they would emphatically become the best team in football. The only area of the offense missing a star player is the tight end spot. Yes, Dawson Knox is having a great season and is on pace for his best season yet.

However, pairing him with Zach Ertz would elevate the room to be in the same area of effectiveness as the receiving corps. Considering the wide receiver room has Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, and Cole Beasley, this would be quite an accomplishment. Ertz's playoff experience is also an added bonus. He won't cave in under the pressure of the playoffs.

#2 - Chicago Bears

At 3-2 and just one game behind the Green Bay Packers, the Bears are one of the surprises of the season so far. Despite having a rookie quarterback and a journeyman alternating spots, the team is in range for the division. The Bears likely do not want to mess up the development of Cole Kmet, but they'd be lying if they said they were not looking for a younger option to replace Jimmy Graham.

Graham, almost 35, has had one reception so far this year. Not only is Ertz younger, but he is more productive. Ertz has 160 yards and a touchdown through five games as a second-string tight end this season. This, coupled with his last 1000-yard season coming in 2019, shows that he would be an upgrade over Graham.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have made some big moves through trades and free agency over the last two years. If the Cardinals are willing to add J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins, they should be willing to boost their tight end room with Zach Ertz. Considering their tight end room only has one reception through five games (that is not a typo), it is clear that adding Ertz would add a new dynamic to the offense.

Going from one reception to 14, like Ertz has done since Week 1, would allow a surprise when the Cardinals need to catch opponents off-guard. If Hopkins and A.J. Green both have a rare bad day, Ertz would be an option to lean on in a pinch. Put simply, Ertz opens a door for the Cardinals that is effectively closed.

