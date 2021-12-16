NFL Rumors: Bruce Arians unsure about Antonio Brown's future with Buccaneers

When wide receiver Antonio Brown signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, he was told that although the team was giving him a chance, one blemish on his record and he would be released.

Brown seemed to stay under the radar last season and won a Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers.

His solid performance on the field and his ability to stay out of trouble off the field led the Bucs to re-sign him to another one-year deal.

Brown was already on the Injured Reserve list with an ankle injury when news broke about alleged wrongdoing on Brown's part.

According to Antonio Brown's former chef, the wide receiver asked him to obtain a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card so that he would not have to receive the vaccination.

While the chef did not do so, he claims he did in fact see a fraudulent card in Brown's possession.

This led to an investigation by the National Football League and a three-game suspension for Brown along with Bucs safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III.

Now, with the suspension, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is in a tough spot on whether he will retain or release the troubled wide receiver.

Antonio Brown suspended: How long will Buccaneers WR be out for?

NFL Rumors: Bruce Arians still unsure about future of WR Antonio Brown

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @ShannonSharpe "I wouldn't want Antonio Brown on any of my teams. I was done with AB when he went on Facebook Live. And I said in Oakland it's gonna get worse. At some point in time you are what you repeatedly do." "I wouldn't want Antonio Brown on any of my teams. I was done with AB when he went on Facebook Live. And I said in Oakland it's gonna get worse. At some point in time you are what you repeatedly do."— @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/p6EoUFw0Sb

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it known that he wasn't pleased with the situation surrounding Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards.

When asked two weeks ago whether both players would remain on the team, Arians said at the time that a decision had not yet been made.

Bruce Arians was on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday morning and was asked about the status of the suspended players. Arians said a decision will come at some point later this week.

Arians also said that the decision is "up in the air" right now and could go either way.

Joey Knight @TBTimes_Bulls Speaking on the @dpshow , Bruce Arians said a decision on Brown/Edwards could come later in the week. "It could go either way right now, it really could," Arians said. #Bucs Speaking on the @dpshow, Bruce Arians said a decision on Brown/Edwards could come later in the week. "It could go either way right now, it really could," Arians said. #Bucs

Not taking a stance before a decision is made isn't unusual for an NFL head coach. But the decision is one that can't be taken lightly by the defending Super Bowl champs.

Brown was told he would be released if there was trouble. Although he continues his claim that he is now vaccinated, the NFL felt that the card that he submitted to the team and the league had discrepancies which led to the suspension.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Buccaneers also have a solid wide receiving core and if they were to make the decision to part ways with Brown, the offense would still be solid.

Edited by LeRon Haire