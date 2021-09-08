Buccaneers 2021 team captains - Tom Brady named team captain for 20th time in NFL career

Tom Brady selected as a team captains for Tampa Bay Buccaneers making it his 20th time in this possition

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named their team captains for the 2021 season: QB Tom Brady, WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, LB Devin White, LB Kevin Minter and punter Bradley Pinion. The team selected the same six from the 2020 season, which isn't a surprise after the entire starting roster returned.

"I can't be happy enough for those guys to vote me as a captain again."



Special Teams

Representing special teams, it's Kevin Minter and punter Bradley Pinion. Both were first-time team captains last season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to have two for every side of the ball.

Defense

LB Lavonte David is the longest-tenured player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the longest-running team captain. 2021 is his eighth year with this honor. Devin White is entering just his third year in the league and is already a two-time team captain, becoming one of the most vocal leaders in the locker room.

Offense

WR Mike Evans has established himself as a leader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 is the fifth-striaght season as team captain. QB Tom Brady was given a rare honor in 2020 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers voted him as team captain before even playing in a single game for the team. After becoming Super Bowl MVP, it's no surprise he remains a team captain for this squad.

Tom Brady: 20-time team captain

2021 makes it the 20th time Tom Brady has been team captain in the NFL. Since 2002 with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady has always been a team captain in the NFL. Tom Brady helped them win the Super Bowl during the 2001 season and it made sense for him to be a team captain from then on. Entering the 2021 season, Tom Brady will once again be looked upon as the "co-head coach" beside Bruce Arians as someone for the players to look towards for morale and advice. It is safe to say that Tom Brady will remain a team captain until he retires.

Not every NFL team uses a maximum of six team captains. Some teams, like the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, select weekly team captains heading into each game. Others select just one for offense, defense, and special teams and there are some teams that just go with offense and defense team captains.

