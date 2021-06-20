Tom Brady's 5 greatest strengths as a QB

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP. Brady will be 44 when the 2021 NFL season begins, but he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

With his success with the New England Patriots and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has a work ethic that is admired by all his peers. Being known as the 'greatest of all time' is a big reputation to live up to, but Brady doesn't seem to have a problem doing so.

On that note, let's have a look at Tom Brady's five biggest strengths.

#1 Work Ethic

Tom Brady has a work ethic that is widely talked about even outside the world of sports. His "TB12" health and wellness company encourages people to live their lives in a healthy way through better fitness and nutrition.

Whether with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady is always the first at the training facility during the week and the first at the stadium on gameday.

Honestly, he might not have accomplished all that he has in the National Football League (NFL) if it wasn't for his work ethic and hard work.

Tom Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan. When he first got to Michigan, he was seventh in line for the starting job and eventually beat out Brian Griese for the starting job. He started for two seasons and had a 20-5 record but wasn't highly regarded going into the draft.

But Brady's work ethic in the last 21 years has not only got him a starting job for the Patriots but all of the accomplishments he has achieved in the last two decades in the NFL.

#2 Confidence

Even when Tom Brady is behind in a game, fans know he can never be counted out. Brady exudes confidence that is difficult to match. As long as he has the ball in his hand, his team has a chance.

One of his best performances as an NFL quarterback came in Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, when Tom Brady led the Patriots from a 3-28 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to a victory in overtime.

In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady moved to the NFC and faced teams he hadn't faced before. The Buccaneers had gone a decade without a playoff appearance and needed a quarterback who was confident in taking them the distance.

The confidence Brady had in his game allowed him to turn a wild card team into a Super Bowl winner at their home field for the first time in league history.

#3 Football IQ

Tom Brady has been in the National Football League long enough to know what he needs to do on the field. He spends his time learning opposing defenses to know when they are going to blitz or what they are expecting to do.

After spending nearly 20 years in the AFC, moving to the NFC proved to be a slightly different learning experience for the veteran quarterback. Without off-season training activities or preseason games, learning a new offense and his new teammates was a tall task. But Brady was often seen on the sidelines with a tablet in his hand, reviewing plays and seeing how he could get better.

Tom Brady's ability to be a student of the game allowed him to make the required adjustments to lead a team like the Buccaneers back to the Championship for the first time in 18 years.

#4 Adaptability

There are several ways Tom Brady has had to adapt his gameplay in his career. As he continues to play into his forties, Brady's arm strength isn't what it was when he was in his twenties. But he had adapted to that by not always going with the deep pass unless he needs to.

As the game of football constantly changes and opponents become younger, Tom Brady works on his craft every day to ensure he adapts to the way the game is evolving. Knowing whether his offensive line is going to hold or if he needs to start throwing the ball faster are evidence of Tom Brady's ability to adapt his game through the years.

Here's how long @TomBrady has been in the league: pic.twitter.com/fRpsvBC8AR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 17, 2021

#5 Communication

When Tom Brady was with the New England Patriots, he was often heard yelling "ALERT! ALERT!" or the one time he yelled "GRONK, Stand up!". Brady isn't afraid of making sure his teammates know what he expects of them.

Tom Brady grabs his teammates as they walk off the field if a series doesn't go the way he intends to. Sometimes, his temper gets the better of him, and he is seen yelling on the sidelines. He isn't the player who isn't afraid to tell his teammates how he feels, whether good or bad. That is one of the main reasons why he has had so much success in his career.

