Buccaneers insider lambasts franchise for withholding QB1 decision despite Baker Mayfield's emergence

Will it be Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season? After Tom Brady officially retired for good (at least for now) the Buccaneers signed free agent and former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield in free agency.

The team drafted Kyle Trask out of Florida in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft with hopes of him potentially becoming their franchise quarterback.

As the two have been battling all off-season for the starting job, no starter has been named up to this point.

However, it seems as if there is a growing sense that Mayfield will win the job, with him getting praised by veterans including linebacker Lavonte David.

Bucs insider Rick Stroud Tweeted his opinion on the situation and thinks that the Bucs are taking away meaningful reps from the team's eventual starter:

"The Bucs eventual starter will be sacrificing first team reps for etiquette or protocol in the name of competition which may not be as close as some would have you believe."

Trask has appeared in one game in his career completing three out of nine passes for 23 yards. Mayfield has thrown for over 16,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.

Is there a chance of Tom Brady coming out of retirement to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Tom Brady has done it once, but will he do it again? There were rumblings earlier this week of the future Hall-of-Famer potentially coming out of retirement and rejoining the team.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. recently appeared on Richard Sherman’s podcast and said that the team is trying to get Brady back.

“I’m sure we're still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team. Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible.”

It seems as if it's a long shot for Brady to return back to the field as he retired a second time this off-season stating this time was "for good." Although it would be great for the team if he came back for one more season, it seems unlikely to happen.

As for now, the battle for the starting spot between Mayfield and Trask will continue.

