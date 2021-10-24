Buccaneers vs Bears prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Chicago Bears for Week 7 of the NFL season, maybe Tom Brady will keep right track of the downs this time.

You might remember what happened last year when these two teams faced each other on Thursday Night Football. Brady was still getting acclimated to Bruce Arians' offense and Nick Foles was starting for Chicago.

When the Bears took the lead with less than two minutes remaining, all Brady had to do was drive the Buccaneers to a game-winning field goal.

Brady made some questionable decisions on that drive, especially on fourth down, where he tried to go deep instead of just keeping the game alive.

As it turns out, Brady had no idea what down was it, the Buccaneers turned it over, and the Bears won that game.

Anyway, the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl, while Foles lost his starter quarterback spot to Mitchell Trubisky, and the Bears lost in the wild card round. Happy ending for Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Match Details

Fixture - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 24, 2021- 4:25 PM EST

Venue - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spreads

Buccaneers: -12.5 (-110)

Bears: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Buccaneers: -700

Bears: +500

Totals

Buccaneers: u47 (-108)

Bears: o47 (-112).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Game Picks

12.5 seems like such a high line for this game. The Buccaneers are a better team, of course, but the Bears have a great defense and their offense is getting better each week with Justin Fields under center.

Chicago probably won't make this a close contest, but they should also cover the spread, especially with the injury that Tampa Bay is facing. Also, only one of the Bears' games this season reached more than 47 points: a 34-14 loss in Week 1. Go with the under.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Key Injuries

Four important players for the Buccaneers will be out for this game against the Bears. On offense, wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) is a confirmed absence, just like tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been out since Week 3 with injured ribs.

Richard Sherman is sidelined on defense with a hamstring injury suffered last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Lavonte David is set to miss another game with an ankle problem.

For the Bears, the only confirmed absence from Friday's injury report is Tashaun Gipson, who has not practiced since Thursday with a hip problem and won't travel to Florida. Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack are questionable to play, but they had limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Head-to-Head

The Buccaneers and the Bears have played 60 times in history, with Chicago leading the series with twice as many victories: 40-20.

The last game between these two teams was the aforementioned Thursday Night Football in 2020 with a 20-19 victory by the Bears.

Foles beat Brady for the second time in his career, the first being Super Bowl LII, when Foles played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Brady was still a member of the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Prediction

The difference between these two teams on offense is big, but so is the gap on defense. Todd Bowles and his aggressive defense will be a problem for a rookie like Justin Fields, whose main problem in his first season is how he's slowly progressing through his receivers.

The Buccaneers will win, but the score will be low because Chicago's defense is elite.

Prediction: The Buccaneers win on an effort led by Shaquil Barrett, who will have two sacks for the first time this season against a porous offensive line.

