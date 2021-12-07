More legal trouble brewing for Antonio Brown following fake vaccination card scandal  

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has had his fair share of issues both on and off the field over the last few years. Going back to February of 2019, the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a meeting with Art Rooney II, the owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both Brown and Rooney II decided it was best to part ways two weeks after Brown was found guilty of reckless driving subsequent to failing to show up for his court proceedings. Brown was sent to the Raiders before their move to Las Vegas in March and was given a three-year deal worth $50 million.

After not playing a single game for the Raiders and having issues with his foot, GM Mike Mayock, and helmets, the team released Brown at his request. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots signed him to a one-year deal after his release.

Soon after signing with the Patriots, Britney Taylor, Brown’s ex-personal trainer, accused him of sexually assaulting her in a lawsuit filed in federal court. The lawsuit stated that Brown sexually assaulted Taylor three different times between 2017 and 2018.

After playing one game for the Patriots, he was released after he was accused of sexual misconduct by another woman. Here, Brown reportedly replied by sending threatening text messages to that woman.

Fast forward to July 2020 when the NFL suspended the seven-time Pro Bowler for eight games, not due to sexual assault claims but for an isolated event earlier that year. The suspension originated from his arrest in January 2020 linked to the assault of the driver of a moving company truck.

Now, the wide receiver is facing another legal issue regarding his vaccination status and a chef.

Just to be clear: There is an enormous difference between what Aaron Rodgers did and what Antonio Brown did.

Brown actually used a fake vaccine card and *everyone* thought he was vaccinated.

Rodgers misled the media, but the NFL, the Packers & his teammates all knew his status.

Who is Steven Ruiz? How is he related to Antonio Brown?

Chef Steven Ruiz on Buccanners WR Antonio Brown

Brown was suspended by the NFL for three games for improperly representing his vaccination state and faking his COVID-19 vaccination card. He was initially outed by his former chef, Steven Ruiz, saying Brown still owes him $10,000 for services.

If Brown had have paid the chef, Ruiz would have kept quiet, saying:

"If he had just probably paid me, you know what? He probably would still be getting paid in the NFL right now, he'd probably be playing the games that he could be playing and none of this would have even happened."

Brown will miss three game checks, totaling nearly $100,000 and around 10% of what he owed Ruiz. Ruiz will file a lawsuit against Brown after the NFL sided with his claims of a fake vaccination card.

Now, his future with the Buccaneers could be in question. The message here is to pay for services rendered or you will be served on a platter.

Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1



The NFL gas suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Antonio Brown for three games after he "misrepresented" his vaccination status, two weeks after he was accused of procuring a fake vaccination card. Two teammates were also suspended.

