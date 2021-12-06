Here's how Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill reacted to Antonio Brown fake vaccination card saga

A few weeks, ago a report came out saying that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had submitted a fake vaccination card to the NFL. Brown's former chef had told the NFL that he was asked if he could obtain a fake vaccination card by Brown's girlfriend and that he would be willing to pay up to $500 for it.

Although he said he couldn't do that, the chef claimed that he saw Brown's fake card at a later date.

The National Football League announced that Brown, as well as teammate Mike Edwards and former Buccaneer and now free agent John Franklin III, would all be suspended three games for 'misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination status".

While there seemed to be opinions by many about Brown's alleged fake vaccination card, it was Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill who had one of the funniest.

Hill retweeted Josiah Johnson's tweet that showed a video with the caption "Is this a real vaccination card" and a person replying "I hope so" to depict Brown. Hill retweeted three of the crying laughing emojis, which apparently illiustrates how Hill feels about Brown's misrepresentation of the vaccination card.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians not happy with Antonio Brown

While Tyreek Hill and others have commented or posted on social media their thoughts on the Antonio Brown situation, it seems that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruca Arians may be ready to part ways.

Bruce Arians had said when the Buccaneers signed Brown last season, after his tumultuous last few years, that if he had messed up even once, that he would be released. Brown seemed to stay out of any trouble last season as the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl at home.

Although he has dealt with injury, he had been trouble free until this report was released. When asked about Brown's future with the team, he simply said that it would be discussed after the suspensions were served.

Both Brown and Edwards are scheduled to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. Brown has been out with an ankle injury and won't be ready to return this week regardless of the suspension.

Brown's lawyer insists that Brown is now vaccinated and that he won't appeal the suspension. While the Buccaneers won't be making a decision until after the suspension is complete, Tampa Bay may part ways with Brown.

The Buccaneers already have a loaded wide receiving core and keeping him may not be worth the publicity.

