The Philadephia Eagles' now infamous quarterback sneak play has gotten a lot of attention over the last few months and Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker has chimed in on it.

With the quarterback sneak play being nearly impossible to stop, as Jalen Hurts would take the snap and then be pushed forward by his tight ends and other players, teams couldn't deal with it.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert stated that other teams "hated" the play, and now Budda Baker has given his thoughts on this via his Twitter account. Baker wrote:

"I remember almost killing myself the 2 times they do this to the Cardinals last year. I was a post player tryna shoot the A gap to cause a stop 3rd/4th & 1 cause everyone knew what they were gonna do… I Got my ass trampled both times and they converted. NO fear though, not smart of me either but aye I wanted to win!! #Respect 🤣😭."

It proved a valuable way for Philadelphia to move the chains and to continue their drives as teams looked at times to be powerless to stop them. With the play being such a huge success last season, we imagine that virtually every other NFL team will have it in its playbook this upcoming season.

Eagles aiming to go one better in Super Bowl in upcoming season

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

After a superb season last year and getting so close to winning the Super Bowl, naturally, Philadelphia will be near the pointy end of the Super Bowl conversation.

It might be a little tougher this season as they have lost a host of starters and both coordinators and have a brutal schedule, but Philadelphia is still, for many, the best team in the NFC.

Next season presents Philadelphia with another great chance to make a deep playoff run. For many, the only teams that can challenge them are the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Whether or not they can go one better next season is up for debate, as while the NFC is at its weakest in recent memory, the AFC is stacked, so winning the Super Bowl is a tall order.

However, with their quarterback sneak play nearly impossible to stop, the Eagles will be feeling good about their chances of getting back to the NFL's ultimate game.

