Buffalo Bills Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills had a disappointing end to a solid 2023 NFL season. They lost a close AFC Divisional Round game to eventual Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, sending them to Cancun for the umpteenth time.

The loss had a domino effect on the franchise, as the Bills have since parted ways with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, signaling a new era in Buffalo. Due to Diggs' departure and other free agency losses, the upcoming NFL Draft would hold more importance than years past in Buffalo. The Bills have some gaping holes to fill in, and it all begins with using April's Draft.

Ahead of the Draft, the Bills will invite some prospects to top-30 visits to gauge their compatibility with the franchise. These visits are pivotal, as Sean McDermott and other key executives will get the chance to meet their potential rookies in a relaxed setting.

In this article, we identify the 2024 NFL Draft prospects scheduled for top-30 visits with McDermott and the Bills.

Bills top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' top-30 list ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Khristian Boyd, Defensive tackle, Northern Iowa

Marshawn Kneeland, Defensive end, Western Michigan

The above prospects will meet Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills brass ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The success of the meetings will help the team select the prospects in the Draft or explore other options.

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft picks

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, here's a look at the Bills selections:

Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 60

Round 4, Pick 128

Round 4, Pick 133 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 144 (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 5, Pick 160 (from the Green Bay Packers)

Round 5, Pick 163

Round 6, Pick 189 (from the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 6, Pick 200 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 7, Pick 248

2024 NFL Draft first round

Here's a look at the current first-round Draft order:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs