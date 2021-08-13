Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions Odds, Picks, Line, and Spread - August 13, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions on Friday. The Bills and Lions could not be any further apart in terms of how they have fared over the years, though.

The Bills had one of their best seasons to date in 2020, winning the AFC title for the first time since 1995, with a 13-3 record. They were just one game away from a trip to the Super Bowl before running into the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills will hope to stay ahead of the rest of the AFC East, and claim the top spot yet again in 2021.

The Bills also just locked up Allen on a long-term deal, keeping the young quarterback under center for an additional six seasons.

The Detroit Lions are entering yet another season with a new head coach. Rookie head coach Dan Campbell will have the recently acquired quarterback Jared Goff in his roster. The Lions will hope to climb out of the bottom of the NFC North after a 5-11 record last season as they begin yet another new rebuild of their organization.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Betting odds

The Detroit Lions will enter their first preseason game of the season as (-1) favorites over the AFC East champs. The over/under for this game is 36.5 points.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Picks

This will be the first time Jared Goff will be officially suited up as the quarterback of the Detroit Lions. Although he isn't supposed to play more than a quarter, it will definitely give the Lions an opportunity to see how the transition goes for Goff.

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and most of the starters won't be starting either. Buffalo should use that as an opportunity to see how their young players fare in competition. Allen and his starting offense should see some playing time in the Bills' second game of the preseason.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Money line

Buffalo Bills (+105).

Detroit Lions (-125).

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Spread

The Bills and Lions' matchup should be a close one, considering both teams may have some rust they need to get rid of in the first preseason game of their respective campaigns.

The Lions could have the upper hand in this one if they get out early when the starters are still in. Otherwise, it will likely be a tight battle between both teams' depth charts; but the Lions should cover the -1 point spread.

Edited by Bhargav