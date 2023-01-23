Can Cowboys afford to spring for Sean Payton to end Mike McCarthy era?

Following yet another disappointing loss, many Dallas Cowboys fans would like to see Mike McCarthy gone. Could Sean Payton be his replacement? Every team that is in need or could be in need of a head coach is probably interested in the former New Orleans Saints coach.

Payton has all but confirmed a return to the NFL and has tons of interest from teams. It can be argued that the Cowboys should be chief among them.

They have a very talented roster. They've got a great quarterback and several good weapons on offense. The defense, while not balanced, has a few strong pieces, too.

An elite head coach, something McCarthy continues to prove he's not, could very well be the final piece the Cowboys need. McCarthy lined up with one single offensive lineman on the final play of Sunday's loss.

That lineman was Ezekiel Elliott. He snapped the ball and was immediately blown up by his pass rusher, forcing Prescott to get rid of the ball and resulted in a short completion to end the game.

A coach like Payton probably wouldn't have tried something so clearly destined to fail. A touchdown from their own side of the field with no time remaining was nearly impossible, but McCarthy made it totally impossible.

Rumors abounded earlier in the year of a Mike McCarthy-Sean Payton swap for Cowboys

This theory that Sean Payton might come in and replace Mike McCarthy isn't just fan frustration after a tough loss.

Mike McCarthy left the playoffs early again

It was reported back in December that rumors suggested a bad finish for the Cowboys could mean it was time to move on from McCarthy and add Payton.

Mike Florio wrote:

"Jones was ready to hire Payton in early 2019... The only issue would be compensation, first for the Saints and then for Payton. (Also, Jones would have to be willing to pay McCarthy to not coach for two years, assuming the full five-year contract is fully guaranteed.)"

Payton will come with a hefty price. The Saints reportedly want a first-round pick for his rights and he'll demand a high price tag on the contract.

The Cowboys have a later first-round pick than other potential locations for Payton. It's still a steep price, but the Cowboys are one team that might be able to meet it.

