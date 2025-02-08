Can I watch Super Bowl 2025 on ESPN? Chiefs vs Eagles streaming options explored

Super Bowl 59 is around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are putting the finishing touches on their big game preparations. Both sides have come a long way since Week 1 and are just a win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

With that in mind, let's examine how to watch the big game and the streaming options available for fans without cable television.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2025 on ESPN?

No, you cannot watch Super Bowl 2025 on ESPN. The latest iteration of the Super Bowl will air on FOX, while other broadcast networks will wait their turn.

According to NBC Sports, ESPN will next broadcast the Super Bowl on Feb. 14, 2027. ABC and ESPN will broadcast Super Bowl 61.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about catching Super Bowl 59 live:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

The path to Super Bowl 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs started their season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. They defeated their AFC rivals by a 27-20 scoreline. The Chiefs then proceeded to win their next eight games. They snagged wins over numerous playoff-bound teams, such as the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.

However, the Chiefs' impressive win streak ended in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills took the game by a 30-21 scoreline at Highmark Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. didn't lose another regular game until Week 18 when they fielded a second-string side against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos blew them away in a one-sided fixture.

Upon entering the playoffs, Kansas City recorded statement wins over the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills to punch its ticket to a third consecutive big game. Up next is a date with a familiar rival.

The Philadelphia Eagles started their season with a trip to Brazil, where they beat the Green Bay Packers. However, they lost their next game, a trip to the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles split their next two games, beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 but losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Next up was their bye week.

The bye week reinvigorated the Eagles, and they lost just one game for the rest of the regular season. That loss was against the Washington Commanders in Week 16, and it was off a heroic closing drive from the Commanders.

The Eagles have been ruthless in the playoffs, dispatching the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders relatively easily. Up next is a Super Bowl 2023 rematch against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

