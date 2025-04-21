"Can't imagine taking the field without him" - When Dak Prescott made feelings clear on Ezekiel Elliott being released by Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott was drafted as the No. 4 overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 draft, the same year their star quarterback Dak Prescott was drafted. Fans speculated Elliott would continue the legacy of their dominant running backs, and he responded by recording the best numbers of his career in 2016 and 2018. However, his performance nosedived by 2022, and he was subsequently released.

The Cowboys agreed to release Elliott in March 2023, as announced by insider Clarence Hill. Prescott praised his former teammate and told reporters in March 2023,

“Playing the game with a brother, being able to start this NFL career, share so many memories and grow up as men with this organization. I really can't imagine taking the field without him. I don't know if it's completely hit me yet.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman also expressed disappointment over Elliott’s release and said that the Cowboys were going to miss him. Elliott was one of the core members of the Cowboys' offense alongside Dak Prescott.

The duo of Prescott and Elliott played 94 regular-season games together and scored 249 touchdowns together (67 rushing and 162 passing). Elliott also supported Prescott in the passing game, catching 275 balls from 362 passes and scoring 11 touchdowns. One of the highlights of their partnership was the 83-yard screen pass touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016.

However, Elliott’s stock dipped after 2019, and they only featured in 54 games together through 2022. In four seasons, Elliott and Prescott scored 39 rushing touchdowns from 806 attempts and gained 3,364 yards. It was a significant decline from Elliott’s first three seasons.

Dak Prescott wishes Ezekiel Elliott for future beyond Dallas Cowboys

Additionally, Ezekiel Elliott was due $10.9 million in 2023. His contract hit Dallas with $16 million in cap space, which was far too much for a declining RB. Hence, Dallas owner Jerry Jones clarified that though it was difficult, it was a business decision. Prescott wished Elliott well on his next destination.

“I know he's got more opportunities coming his way," Prescott said. "Love that guy, proud of him. No. 1 supporter in here for him no matter what.”

Ezekiel Elliott later joined the New England Patriots on a one-year deal but returned to Dallas in 2024. However, his return was short-lived, and he was released again. His last contract was with the LA Chargers, and he is currently a free agent.

