Can you watch the Super Bowl on Roku for free? Streaming details ahead of Eagles-Chiefs big game in NOLA

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday. The big game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While there are many ways to watch the game, fans have been curious to learn whether the Chiefs-Eagles finale can be streamed for free on Roku.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Roku for free?

Fans who have a Roku device can watch the Super Bowl for free. You must install a streaming app that carries the game, such as Fox, Tubi, NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV or DirecTV Stream. Some of the streaming services also offer free trials.

Roku users in the UK can watch Sunday's big game for free via the ITVX app. Meanwhile, fans in Ireland can install the Virgin Media Play app on their Roku device to catch the Super Bowl action.

Which channel is the Super Bowl being broadcast on? TV channel for Eagles-Chiefs big game

The Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 59 will be broadcast live on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Tom Brady will handle the analysis. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report on the contest from the sidelines.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs' offense on Sunday. Kansas City earned the top seed in the AFC and beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round before taking down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts will start as the Eagles' quarterback. Philly beat the Green Bay Packers and LA Rams in the wild-card and divisional rounds, respectively. The Eagles then crushed the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

The Chiefs are on a quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, and the Eagles are the only team that stands between them and the historic feat.

