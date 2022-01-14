Who is Catherine Raiche? NFL executive tipped to be first female GM

Catherine Raiche may be about to make NFL history. Raiche, who is currently an NFL executive with the Philadelphia Eagles, may be tapped by the Minnesota Vikings as the first female to interview for the general manager's position with an NFL team.

The Vikings have requested an interview with Catherine Raiche for their GM opening and permission has been granted by the Eagles. She is one of the highest-ranking females in the NFL.

CBS Sports.com gave its audience a look into Catherine Raiche's resume and qualifications for the job:

Raiche currently serves as the Eagles' vice president of football operations, one of the top personnel positions under GM Howie Roseman. She was promoted to the post prior to the 2021 season after two years as a player personnel coordinator. Before joining the Eagles, Raiche spent five years in the Canadian Football League, including two as the Toronto Argonauts' director of football administration and one as the Montreal Alouettes' assistant GM.

Raiche is more than qualified to take over the position and would be a solid choice for the Vikings, who clearly need help.

The Vikings haven't made the playoffs in two years and haven't exactly hit the mark with many of their first-round draft choices, so maybe there is time for a change starting at the top.

Catherine Raiche joins other minority GM's in making NFL history

The NFL has been slow to change in its history, especially when it comes to minorities in positions of power.

So it's not surprising that Catherine Raiche would be the first female to interview for a GM position with any NFL team in the league's history.

It wasn't until 2002 that the first African-American was tapped as general manager and it was Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame tight end Ozzie Newsome, who took over those duties for the Baltimore Ravens.

He was in that position for 16 years and the club won a Super Bowl while he was the general manger.

Despite Newsome's success, right now there are only two black general managers in the NFL: Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland's Andrew Berry.

The NFL has been criticized in the past for not making better strides in minority hires and that includes head coaches and general managers.

If Raiche is hired, it'll be a huge stride for women in the sport as well as for other minorites too. It may open more doors for other female executives in the sport who deserve a chance when the next job opening becomes available.

