Chanen Johnson breaks down 'easy' birth story days after daughter J'Adore is born: "I'd do it again".

Juwan Johnson and his wife, Chanen Johnson, announced in a heartfelt post that they had welcomed a daughter. After their announcement, Chanen has been posting social media posts about her daughter.

The wife of the New Orleans tight end has been transparent about her pregnancy journey. She and her husband have always shared about the heartbreaks they went through while trying to conceive.

After several attempts, they finally gave birth to their first daughter, whom they named J’Adore.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chanen Johnson, after almost a week of giving birth, uploaded a TikTok video where she gave details about her “easy delivery.”

As soon as she hit record, she noticed that she was lactating and had to go off camera to take care of her clothing. Then she came back and started talking about her experience.

She explained that she was rapidly dilating and was ready to go into labor. However, as she started to feel the pain, several epidurals were given, which did not work on half of her body initially.

"After like 4 rounds of pumps and 10 minutes of pushing, uh, baby girl popped out. That was really easy. I'm not gonna lie. That was like, not hard at all. I mean, it was like, hard to push, you know, but, like, it wasn't. I'd do it again," said Johnson.

Her pregnancy news was one of the biggest blessings for the couple because they had suffered two miscarriages before.

Chanen Johnson shared her unfortunate miscarriage story while she was pregnant

While Chanen was pregnant, she decided to talk about the most difficult time in her life. She recalled and described how her previous experience haunted her during her successful pregnancy.

"So I'm sure a lot of you know, but we've talked about how Juwan and I had multiple miscarriages, and it was really hard on us. And I feel like we definitely express how hard it was, but we really didn't share, like, how difficult it really was/like how it is still a constant thing we're going through, and it causes me to stress a lot in the current pregnancy that I'm in."

Chanen Johnson then talked about the support her husband provided her.

"And he went out of his way, just knowing that I needed a lot of encouragement in this time, especially now that it's, like, the final stretch for me. He reached out to friends and family and just people who we really loved seeing their stories, and made me the sweetest video of just getting so much encouragement."

The couple met each other when they were students at Penn State University. They dated for three years and got married in February 2020. After a month of marriage, they launched their joint TikTok account and started posting about their day-to-day activities.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault