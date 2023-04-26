Chase Young landing spots: Top 3 teams that should make move for Commanders star

Chase Young could potentially be available in the trade market as the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaches. His rumored availability comes as a result of the Washington Commanders shockingly declining to pick up a fifth-year team option in his rookie contract. This means that Young will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season without an extension.

Any star playing out the final year of their contract is always a potential trade candidate. Young unexpectedly entered this category during the 2023 NFL offseason. He's a former Defensive Rookie of the Year winner just three years ago, when he recorded 7.5 sacks. He's spent most of the past two years dealing with injuries, but is still one of the most talented young pass rushers in the NFL.

At just 24 years old, Chase Young figures to have plenty of interested teams if he is in fact made available by the Commanders in the trade market. Here are three landing spots that seem to make the most sense.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are currently loaded with 10 total picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, including four in the first two rounds. They are fully expected to target a pass rusher with at least one of their top picks as it's one of their biggest areas of need.

They could potentially pivot their strategy and trade one of their picks to the Commanders in exchange for Chase Young. The Seahawks currently lack an elite pass rusher on the edge of their defense, so it's a move that makes a ton of sense.

#2 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans, similar to the Seattle Seahawks, are loaded with draft picks this year, while also needing help on the edge of their defense. The currently own a massive 12 total selections this year and are rumored to be interested in a pass rusher with one of their top two picks, both in the top 12 overall.

New head coach DeMeco Ryans has built a reputation for pressuring opposing quarterbacks as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He will likely need to upgrade his defensive weapons if he wants to continue this trend with the Texans. Trading for Chase Young with some of their draft capital solves their potential problem.

#3 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears totaled just 20 sacks during the 2022 season, the fewest of any NFL team. This is clearly an area they need to improve on in 2023, so it would make sense for them to target Chase Young. He would immediately be their best pass rusher and a featured part of their defense if they acquired him.

Further increasing the Bears' chances of making a move for Chase Young is the fact that they have 10 total picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including four in the first three rounds. Edge players are expected to be among their top targets, so adding Young gives them flexibility to address other needs as they continue their rebuild.

