Chiefs vs Titans prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a big win at home on Monday night over the Buffalo Bills. Ryan Tannehill and the Titans seemed to be evenly matched against Allen and the Bills, which was unexpected heading into the game.

Their next task: to take on the Kansas City Chiefs who are coming to town.

The Chiefs had a 31-13 road win over the Washington Football Team last Sunday. The Chiefs have been on a rollercoaster through the first six weeks of the season, which is uncharacteristic for a team that has dominated the last few seasons.

It's sure to be an offensive showdown as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes his 3-3 team to Nashville to face the 4-2 Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans game details

When: Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans Betting Odds

Spreads

Chiefs: -4.5 (-115)

Titans: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Chiefs: -220

Titans: +180

Totals

Chiefs: o57.5 (-110)

Titans: u57.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans Game Picks

The Chiefs are favorites heading into Sunday's game against the Titans. Although it seems that the Kansas City Chiefs could get a win and get back to a winning record, this game will be another close one for the Titans.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans Key Injuries

Chiefs

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens hasn't practiced all week due to a triceps injury and was seen wearing a sling, indicating that he will likely be out this week. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a quad injury and hasn't practiced but still has a good chance of playing against the Titans this week.

Left guard Joe Thuney has a hand injury and is still a possibility to start on Sunday. Cornerback Charvarius Ward has been a limited participant in practice with a quad injury. Defensive end Chris Jones is dealing with a wrist injury and has been at practice in a limited capacity.

Titans

Linebacker Bud Dupree is still questionable for Sunday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Left tackle Taylor Lewan, who had a scary collision during Monday night's game against the Bills, is still in concussion protocol and is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has been dealing with food poisoning since last weekend, had to have IV treatment to play on Monday is still not practicing this week due to the illness.

Kicker Randy Bullock returned to practice on Thursday since dealing with a shoulder injury.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans Head-to-Head

The Chiefs and Titans have played 54 times since 1960 with the Chiefs leading the series 30-24. The most recent meeting between the two was the AFC title game in January 2020 when the Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24 to secure a trip to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans Prediction

The Titans may have home-field advantage on Sunday, but the Chiefs will be able to get a close win. It won't be a big win like Week 6 over Washington but it could be a statement win that the Chiefs have been looking for.

Prediction: The Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Tennessee Titans 28-27 to get back to a winning record and get over the .500 record.

