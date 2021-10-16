×
Chiefs vs Washington prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

Kansas City Chiefs offense ft. quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Bethany Cohen
ANALYST
Modified Oct 16, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs were both division winners in 2020, and will now meet in Week 6 of this season with a record of 2-3. The Chiefs are coming off a double-digit loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Washington is coming off its own double-digit loss to the New Orleans Saints last week.

The Chiefs have surprised those around the NFL this season with their record being under .500. Kansas City has won two consecutive AFC titles but now sits at the bottom of the AFC West. The Chiefs have allowed more points this season than any other team in the National Football Team.

For Washington, the end of the 2020 season showed promise for the future. But with starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffering a hip injury in Week 1, Taylor Heinicke has taken and the Washington offense has not lived up to the expectations they themselves had set.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team

When: Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 1:00PM EST

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team Betting Odds

Spreads

Chiefs: -7.0 (EVEN)

Washington: +7.0 (-120)

Moneyline

Chiefs: -300

Washington: +250

Totals

Chiefs: o54.5

Washington: u54.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team Picks

The Chiefs, who have been known to have a better home record in front of their fans at Arrowhead Stadium, have lost two games at home this season. But their last win came on the road against Philadelphia. Even with the struggles that the Chiefs have had this season, they still seem to stack up better than Washington.

Week 6 work 💪

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team Key Injuries

Kansas City Chiefs

  • WR Tyreek Hill-quad
  • DT Chris Jones -wrist
  • OL Joe Thuney-hand
  • TE Blake Bell-back
  • CB Charvarius Ward-quad
  • LB Anthony Hitchens-knee

Washington Football Team

  • G Brandon Scherff-knee
  • RB Anotnio Gibson-shin
  • WR Dynami Brown-knee
  • DT Jonathan Allen-knee
  • WR Cam Sims-hamstring

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team Head to Head

The Chiefs and Washington have had just ten meetings since 1971, with Kansas City winning nine games to Washington's one win. The last time both teams met was October 2, 2017 with the Chiefs getting a 29-20 win.

Alex Smith was the quarterback for the Chiefs and Kirk Cousins was the quarterback for Washington.

What's your favorite moment from our 2017 game against Washington? #ChiefsHistory | @ParkUniversity

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team Prediction

The Chiefs are trying not to let the division get away from them and a bounce back win is just what they need. Kansas City is favored by a touchdown, and facing a young defense, Patrick Mahomes and company should find their way into the end zone.

Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Washington Football Team 28-21.

Edited by LeRon Haire
