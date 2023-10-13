Chris Olave injury update: Latest on Saints WR for fantasy football Week 6

High expectations were bestowed on Chris Olave this season after finishing with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie year. New Orleans Saints fans hope he can sustain or surpass those numbers as he takes a more significant role on offense.

While he’s had his share of impressive performances and duds this season, an injury threatens to derail his sophomore campaign. But is it severe enough that Olave must miss games, especially their Week 6 encounter against the Houston Texans?

Chris Olave Injury Update

Chris Olave was a full participant during the New Orleans Saints’ Thursday practice for Week 6. That’s a positive step toward his availability, considering he was a limited participant on Wednesday. Being a full participant on Friday will increase his playing chances versus the Houston Texans.

Through five games this season, Olave has 25 receptions for 318 yards and a touchdown. At that pace, he will achieve the 1,100-yard mark that fantasy football websites projected for him. However, the former Ohio State standout has been on a roller-coaster ride in 2023.

He has had solid stat lines like his eight-reception, 112-yard explosion in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. After that game, he had 86 yards versus the Carolina Panthers and 104 against the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, he followed up those outputs with three catches for 16 in Weeks 4 and 5. Luckily, a touchdown catch against the New England Patriots increased his points. Olave is averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game in standard mode.

What happened to Chris Olave?

The Saints’ official injury report listed him with a toe injury. It’s uncertain when or where he got it, but he is one of ten players on New Orleans’ report for Week 6. His fantasy owners can breathe easily after he fully participated in the team’s Thursday practice.

Chris Olave played 15 games in his first NFL season and finished fourth in last year’s Offense Rookie of the Year voting. However, he was on concussion protocol after their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has also suffered a concussion and a hamstring sprain while playing for the Buckeyes.

When will Chris Olave return?

Chris Olave is trending to play in Week 6 when the Saints face the Texans. Houston is ranked 18th in passing yards allowed (226.4) per game. However, they improved to 11th in points allowed per game (20).

Steering clear from the toe injury gives him the green light for a bounce-back game after two disappointing outings. However, the Texans allow only 19.6 fantasy points per game for wide receivers, the third-fewest through Week 5.

Derek Carr’s health will be crucial to his performance. Carr has been a full participant during their last two practices, even if he’s dealing with a right shoulder injury. He’s still their best option at quarterback, and his presence can boost Olave’s numbers against Houston.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects Olave to finish with five receptions for 71 yards versus the Texans. Therefore, keep him in your starting roster as a WR1 or a flex. While his recent on-field struggles are alarming, he’s always capable of dominating comebacks.