Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans prediction, odds and picks - January 22, 2022 | Divisional Round

The NFL's divisional round of the playoffs kicks off with the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are feeling highly motivated and confident with the return of their best player, Derrick Henry. Henry will aid Ryan Tannehill, who has done a commendable job keeping the Titans afloat and earning them the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Zac Taylor will look to use his familiarity with Tannehill against him.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bengals HC Zac Taylor knows Titans QB Ryan Tannehill well. Taylor was a Grad Asst at Texas A&M from 2008-11, the same four years Tannehill was there. When Miami drafted Tannehill in 2012, Taylor followed him there, serving as his QB Coach from 2012-14, and Tannehill’s OC in 2015. Bengals HC Zac Taylor knows Titans QB Ryan Tannehill well. Taylor was a Grad Asst at Texas A&M from 2008-11, the same four years Tannehill was there. When Miami drafted Tannehill in 2012, Taylor followed him there, serving as his QB Coach from 2012-14, and Tannehill’s OC in 2015.

Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard are just two of many Titans defenders who will look to shut down Cincinnati's white-hot offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Cincinnati's defense is no slouch in its own right. Trey Hendrickson recorded 14 sacks this season and forced a fumble in the wild-card round. In a matchup with elite wide receivers on both teams, it's the defense and what happens in the trenches that could decide the outcome of this game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans match details

Date: January 22, 2022

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Time: 4:30 pm EST

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans betting odds

Spreads

Cincinnati Bengals: +4 (-110)

Tennessee Titans: -4 (-110)

Moneyline

Cincinnati Bengals: +174

Tennesee Titans: -199

Totals

Cincinnati Bengals: O47.5 (-115)

Tennesee Titans: U47.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans betting picks

The over-under for this game is surprisingly high. With Henry and Joe Mixon averaging 27 and 18 carries per game, respectively, the number of possessions in this game could be rather limited. Taking the under on this prop would be smart.

The spread is a coin toss as well at just four points. Both teams have dynamic wide receivers and quarterbacks who can make big throws when needed. These teams match up well to be one of the closest games of the weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans key injuries

Cincinnati Bengals key injuries

Cincinnati will be without defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi against the Titans. In addition, rotational defensive tackle Mike Daniels is questionable with a groin injury. These injuries could be costly in a game that could be decided by who wins in the trenches.

Reserve linebacker Joe Bachie won't be available for this game (knee).

Tennessee Titans key injuries

In the Titans camp, the main injury news of note is the return of Henry to the offense. Henry will play a big role in this game with no restrictions after being out of the lineup since Week 8 with a foot injury. A healthy tandem of AJ Brown and Julio Jones will make Tannehill's life much easier as well.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN I was told Derrick Henry will not be on a snap count, he will have no limitations, and the coaching staff will keep a close eye on him to watch his conditioning and comfort.

The team practiced in pads this week to get him ready to take his hits. I was told Derrick Henry will not be on a snap count, he will have no limitations, and the coaching staff will keep a close eye on him to watch his conditioning and comfort.The team practiced in pads this week to get him ready to take his hits.

The only Titans player who won't play Saturday is defensive tackle Teair Tart (ankle).

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans head to head

These teams have faced off against one another 76 times. The Titans lead the all-time series, 40-35-1. They've been relatively even over the course of their last ten meetings. Cincinnati barely had the edge in that stretch, winning six out of ten.

The last time they played was in November 2020, when Burrow threw for 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 31-20 win without Mixon.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans prediction

Both teams will execute their offensive gameplans well and move the chains consistently. That makes red zone defense a critical part of deciding the outcome of this game. Ultimately, being at home gives the Titans a slight edge over Burrow, who will look to return next year and take his team further.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: The Tennesee Titans win a high scoring game 27-20.

Edited by Piyush Bisht