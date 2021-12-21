Cincinnatti Bengals player calls out Lamar Jackson ahead of crucial AFC North tie

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has been known for his trash talking throughout his NFL career. Apple is now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, however starting a war of words in the AFC North has been known to backfire on players over the years.

Apple and his Bengals team defeated the Denver Broncos on Sunday and immediately the cornerback was thinking about their next opponent: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, who were without quarterback Lamar Jackson due to an ankle injury, were defeated by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Bengals and Ravens will square off this weekend in a crucial game to decide who could rightfully take over the lead of the AFC North.

However, Eli Apple decided to start the trash talking about his opponents just minutes after the completion of last week's game.

Bengals CB Eli Apple calls out Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals matchup this week is a must-see. Both teams are 8-6 and tied for the division lead. Heading into such an important game, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is already calling out the Ravens and specifically quarterback Lamar Jackson.

His first act was yelling "Big Truss" as he ran into the Bengals locker room on Sunday. "Big Truss" is one of the Ravens go to sayings.

Bengals CB Eli Apple with a "Big Truss," a Baltimore catchphrase, and then some in the postgame aftermath.

That night, Apple took to Twitter to call out the Baltimore Ravens fans. He said that the fans talked a lot of 'smoke' last time. Apple is referring to the Bengals dominant 41-17 win over the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 7.

Can't wait for that ravens game their fans was talkin all that mess last time it's big smoke for them

Eli Apple's mom then tweeted the cornerback and said that she "needed" another interception ball. Apple replied, suggesting he will get her one with "Next Week Lamar gone be generous." Implying that Jackson will definitely be throwing another interception. As of right now, Jackson's status for this upcoming week is still questionable.

The 26 year old, who is in his sixth NFL season, has two interceptions this season, one against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 and the other against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

In the Bengals Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos, Apple had one tackle and one tackle for loss.

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00PM EST.

