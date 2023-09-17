CJ Stroud injury update: Latest on Texans QB for fantasy football Week 2

After a rough NFL debut, CJ Stroud potentially has more bad news coming his way.

The Houston Texans quarterback had a poor first game in the NFL, failing to throw a touchdown and getting sacked five times. In fact, all his team's points came from field goals by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Now Stroud needs a rebound performance, and his next opponent is not an easy one: fellow first-round pick Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts, who themselves are looking to rebound from a loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CJ Stroud Injury Update

CJ Stroud being pressured vs the Baltimore Ravens

On Friday, CJ Stroud was reported to have a right shoulder injury, limiting his participation during practice.

According to team insider Aaron Wilson, he will be reassessed on Sunday morning. If he is not cleared, former starter Davis Mills will receive the nod.

No other update has come out so far, but it is just the latest in a series of injury concerns for the Texans. Stroud's blindside protector, Laremy Tunsil, is dealing with a knee issue that kept him out of Wednesday and Friday and limited him on Thursday and is also listed as questionable.

What happened to CJ Stroud?

CJ Stroud handing off the ball

It is not exactly known when CJ Stroud hurt his shoulder, as he showed no visible signs of pain and even practiced on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he did rest his shoulder to minimize the damage to it.

As an added note, it is the same injury that hampered him as a college rookie back at Ohio State. At the time, Stroud said:

“I was just banged up. Fall camp, I had stressed my rotator cuff. In the Minnesota game, I got a hit right on my shoulder and separated my AC joint, so that one wasn’t fun. It was kind of painful.”

When will CJ Stroud return?

CJ Stroud receiving a tackle vs the Baltimore Ravens

A shoulder injury is not one to be scoffed at, and it is possible that the Houston Texans will rest their presumptive franchise QB and reactivate him instead in Week 3 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stroud is currently among the lowest-ranked fantasy quarterbacks - 28th, with just 13.8 fantasy points to his name, while Anthony Richardson is barely in the top 10 with 4.5 more F Pts to his name. If Davis Mills gets the nod to start, fantasy players may be wise to pick against the Texans.