DeAndre Hopkins injury update: Latest on Titans WR for Fantasy Football Week 2

Last Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins played his first game with the Tennessee Titans. It did not go as well as expected.

Once they picked up the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver, the Titans had been predicted to reassert their claim to the AFC South. Instead, they suffered a demoralizing 15-16 loss to the rebuilding New Orleans Saints, who were debuting their new starting QB Derek Carr.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill received most of the blame, throwing 3 picks and eating 4 sacks, but Hopkins fared badly in his own right, having only 65 yards from 7 catches. The pass-catcher reflected afterward:

“You know, obviously having turnovers doesn't help. We had chances in the red zone and just couldn't convert.

“We can't make excuses. I can't make excuses for myself. Obviously, I've got to go out and do some things better and hold myself accountable.”

What happened to DeAndre Hopkins?

DeAndre Hopkins during Tennessee Titans training camp

Near the end of that game, DeAndre Hopkins caught a pass from Ryan Tannehill on 3rd-and-12. However, he was tackled afterwards by veteran linebacker Demario Davis.

Hopkins was later seen on his back, clutching onto his left ankle as a trainer watched over him.

Did DeAndre Hopkins practice today?

DeAndre Hopkins playing for the Tennessee Titans

As a result of the injury, the former Houston Texan and Arizona Cardinal did not practice on Wednesday. Hopkins' fellow pass-catcher Treylon Burks was also not present in practice, albeit for personal reasons, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

This puts the Tennessee Titans in a very dire situation: with Tannehill seemingly showing his age and the team sorely lacking quality offensive and defensive weapons besides Derrick Henry, Vrabel will need to be more judicious when deciding whom to start.

When will DeAndre Hopkins return?

DeAndre Hopkins during Tennessee Titans training camp

The Tennessee Titans are hoping that DeAndre Hopkins is immediately cleared to return to action against the Los Angeles Chargers, but so far no further word has emerged.

The Chargers have strong offensive and defensive rosters spearheaded by multiple Pro Bowlers like Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Derwin James. The last of them could prove problematic to Hopkins if he decides to play on a sore ankle, so he may be rested in Week 2.