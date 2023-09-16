Mike Evans injury update: Latest on Buccaneers WR for fantasy football Week 2

Mike Evans is as consistent a wide receiver as there is in the NFL. Fantasy owners know they can depend on him to get at least a 1,000-yard season.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Evans has finished as a top-20 fantasy receiver in eight of his first nine seasons. The Buccaneers star has a top-10 finish in six seasons.

Evans had a great start to this season with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown versus the Vikings in Week 1. He earned 20.7 points in PPR leagues in Week 1. Will his health get in the way of being a top-20 wideout in 2023?

Mike Evans Player Update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Evans didn't practice on Friday, but the reason wasn't connected to injury as it was just rest. Most veteran players like Evans are getting rest during practice in game weeks. In the case of the Tampa Bay wideout, it could be seen as precautionary also.

He's had a history of hamstring issues dating back to the 2015 season. The four-time Pro Bowler missed the final two preseason games with a strain to his hamstring. He also missed the regular-season opener due to the injury.

The 2019 season saw him suffer a hamstring injury in Week 14 against the Colts. He missed the remainder of that season. Evans showed on Tampa Bay's injury report with a hamstring injury in September 2020. It was ahead of the team's matchup with the Saints and he was active for that game.

Evans strained his hamstring in the Buccaneers' loss to the Saints in Week 15 of the 2020 season. Fantasy owners should have nothing to worry about in Week 2 of this season against the Bears though.

What happened to Mike Evans?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said last month that Evans has been dealing with a groin injury

ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reported that the wideout was to see some game action with quarterback Baker Mayfield in the preseason finale versus the Ravens. However, the Super Bowl-winning star never took a snap in that preseason matchup.

It seemed to be a choice made then with plenty of caution as the regular season was approaching. Bowles noted that Evans didn't need to play in that game and would've been fine to participate if it had been a regular season game.

Here, Evans' groin injury didn't stop him from playing in the Week 1 victory against the Vikings. Those who own Evans in fantasy were rewarded for his effort in that game.

When will Mike Evans return?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Given that Evans was listed on Tampa Bay's injury report, he will likely be on the field versus the Bears in Week 2. Evans was targeted 10 times by Mayfield in Week 1 and double-digit targets could happen again. Chicago's defense allowed 329 passing yards in Week 1 versus the Packers.

Mayfield had 173 yards passing and two touchdowns facing the Vikings' defense in Week 1. Fantasy owners should expect Mayfield to find Evans early and often in the Buccaneers' home opener.

No other Buccaneers player had more than six targets, meaning Evans is the No.1 option in the passing game.

Assuming the 30-year-old's hamstring is good to go, we could see fantasy points galore for Evans. This game will determine if the rest Bowles gave Evans will pay dividends on the field in Week 2.