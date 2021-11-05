Colin Kaepernick says white people created "acceptable ne***" in a new clip from the Netflix series

Colin Kaepernick is a former NFL player turned activist who is now in the spotlight more than ever for his new show, 'Colin in Black and White.'

Kaepernick found himself in hot waters for comparing the NFL combine to slavery in the show's premiere episode. A new clip from the series has surfaced that has been drawing plenty of attention on social media.

In it, the quarterback highlights African-American characters from television shows that adopt white mannerisms to create the "acceptable ne***" to make white people feel safer.

The former quarterback spoke about characters like Steve Urkel from Family Matters and Carlton Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:

"Over the years, there have been some very popular TV shows starring black people. These shows share archetypal black characters, including social outcasts, who assimilate or conform. Like Carlton Banks or Steve Urkel.

He continued:

"White people love these dudes. From the way they dress, the way they talk, even the way they dance. It's all so non-threatening. These characters have come to be known by the term "acceptable negro". The acceptable negro is a black character who inhabits white characteristics, who makes white people feel comfortable. The acceptable negro is a white man's creation."

Kaepernick ended his scathing attack with:

"White people don't get to decide who's acceptable to us."

How to watch Kaepernick's new show, 'Colin in Black and White'?

Colin Kaepernick's new show can be streamed on Netflix. The six-part mini-series is one of the top 10 shows on Netflix, coming in at #6 in the US.

Kaepernick's new show details his life growing up in an adopted family, his acceptance of being different, and his introduction to hip-hop culture and his individuality.

Mythinformed MKE @MythinformedMKE It appears that Colin Kaepernick is saying that if too many white people like you, you aren’t black.



Another divisive message from his Netflix special. It appears that Colin Kaepernick is saying that if too many white people like you, you aren’t black. Another divisive message from his Netflix special. https://t.co/xc1epynBvT

Colin Kaepernick has been shrouded in controversy since he took a knee to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the US. His name has only grown more popular amongst fan bases and critics worldwide.

Kaepernick filed a grievance with the NFL in October of 2017, under the collective bargaining agreement where he claimed collusion amongst NFL head coaches and owners would not give him a fair shot at being a quarterback again.

Arbitration began and Roger Goodell, several owners and two other NFL executives were meant to turn in cell phone records and emails that had anything to do with the collusion efforts that Kaepernick claimed.

Kaepernick would win 10 million dollars as part of a settlement to be split with former safety Eric Reid, who was one of the first players to join Kaepernick's crusade in bringing light to the issue of racism in the United States.

Since then, Kaepernick has been on the cover of several magazines, spoken openly about his activism, and now has a show to highlight what he went through as a child in this country. The mini-series on Netflix may get into the roots of what makes Kaepernick such a popular figure in today's NFL.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kaepernick's show, 'Colin in Black and White,' is sure to be full of divisive comments meant to question the way the world works and bring forth light to a topic that has long plagued the United States' political landscape.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL in the future? Yes No 1 votes so far