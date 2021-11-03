Colin in Black & White: Who are Kaepernick's biological parents?

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick rose to stardom after taking a knee in 2016, to help bring awareness to police brutality and deeply rooted racism prevalent in the United States. More recently, he has released a documentary series that gets into every detail about his life. The show, entitled: Colin in Black & White, takes viewers on a journey into the deepest part of his life.

It is no secret that Colin Kaepernick was adopted, but that left many to wonder who his biological parents are, as Colin had never mentioned those details in any interviews before.

Details about where Colin came from were shown in an episode of the show.

Has Colin Kaepernick reconnected with his mother?

Since Kaepernick's adoptive parents were featured in the documentary series, many are wondering who his birth parents are.

Colin Kaepernick's birth mother is named Heidi Russo, as was revealed on the show. It was also revealed that Kaepernick spent five weeks with his birth mother before she put him up for adoption. Russo was 19 years old at the time.

Details of who his father has yet to be revealed. Kaepernick's mother and father separated before he was ever born. Reports state that Colin's father may be of Ghanian or Nigerian ancestry, but his name has not been revealed to the public. His name may never be revealed.

Kaepernick would go on to be adopted by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick. The rest, as they say, is history.

Although the identity of Colin's birth mother has been revealed, he has yet to connect with her. When asked if he would ever speak to Russo, Colin had this to say. "It’s just — that’s my family. That’s it.”

What Kaepernick was alluding to is that his parents will always be Rick and Teresa, and going back to his mother might take some time or never happen at all. She was the one who gave him up for adoption after only five weeks.

Colin Kaepernick has been shrouded in controversy since his initial protest, and that has led to him becoming an activist to bring awareness to systemic issues in the US. A deeper look into his personal life may show a side that people will begin to identify with. Or he may be stirring the pot more, especially with comparing the NFL's selection process to a slavery auction.

