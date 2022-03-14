"Don't give that bum the attention" - College basketball fans were not too happy to see Tom Brady steal their thunder from March Madness

Tom Brady came out of retirement Sunday in one of the most stunning moments in NFL history. The 44-year-old quarterback tweeted that he was returning for a 23rd season in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady's tweet happened simultaneously with the Men's March Madness bracket being revealed on CBS.

College basketball fans didn't take kindly to Tom Brady stealing their thunder. Social media was ablaze with people sharing their thoughts over the timing of Brady's announcement.

Brendan Quinn called Brady a bum, proclaiming Sunday belonged to college basketball fans, not Brady.

Brendan Quinn @BFQuinn Don't give that bum the attention. It's our day. Don't give that bum the attention. It's our day.

Dan Katz tweeted that Brady snatched Twitter's attention from March Madness to the NFL.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Tom Brady just snatched March Madness away from twitter. Tom Brady just snatched March Madness away from twitter.

Barstool Kansas covers the Kansas Jayhawks, one of the four no. 1 seeds in March Madness. In what was supposed to be an emotional day for the teams and players in that spot, they got shoved to the wayside by the most successful NFL player ever.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen made a clever pun regarding March Madness, saying Brady is the first bracket buster of the tournament. It's a joke about how people's March Madness brackets get busted when a team loses.

David Newton went as far as to say Brady's upstage of March Madness is enough to justify him having won 2022. That's impressive given how berzerk 2022 has been with prominent news storylines.

David Newton @DNewtonespn So Tom Brady upstaged the pre-Super Bowl frenzy with his retirement and he has upstaged the March Madness frenzy with his un-retirement. He wins 2022 so far. So Tom Brady upstaged the pre-Super Bowl frenzy with his retirement and he has upstaged the March Madness frenzy with his un-retirement. He wins 2022 so far.

One fan's tweet accurately depicts sports fans over the last few days. The MLB lockout ended, and the 2000's Boston Celtics' big three put their beef aside Sunday. When you combine those two things with Tom Brady unretiring and March Madness season arriving, it's marginally content overload for fans.

Mac Cerullo @MacCerullo Baseball’s back. The Big Three have reunited. March Madness is here and now Tom Brady’s unretiring. Baseball’s back. The Big Three have reunited. March Madness is here and now Tom Brady’s unretiring. https://t.co/kvz9QVYuNR

Another fan joked showcasing Tom Brady's effect on becoming a more significant storyline than March Madness.

IrrationalConfidencePodcast @IRConfidencePod March Madness: It’s the perfect time for College Basketball to dominate sports talk for three weeks.

Tom Brady: Hold my Margarita… March Madness: It’s the perfect time for College Basketball to dominate sports talk for three weeks. Tom Brady: Hold my Margarita…

The timing of Brady's announcement has led many to discuss how Brady is starved for attention, similarly to Rodgers in recent weeks drawing out his decision on whether or not to return to the Green Bay Packers.

Scary Alvarez @barryisthedon Tom Brady when March Madness starts Tom Brady when March Madness starts https://t.co/gs4CG6VA8z

Fatigue regarding Brady was felt by one fan. They couldn't believe Brady had to choose March Madness season to announce his decision, knowing the world would be talking about him.

lisa @lisa856 I'm already sick of hearing about Tom Brady. IT'S MARCH MADNESS BABY! He could have picked a different day to make his announcement,Selection Sunday, really? I'm already sick of hearing about Tom Brady. IT'S MARCH MADNESS BABY! He could have picked a different day to make his announcement,Selection Sunday, really?

Finally, one college basketball fan told Brady to go home and was fed up with Brady stealing March Madness' spotlight.

Sports Sica @Sports_Sica If I didn’t already hate Tom Brady, the fact that he’s interrupting my beloved March madness is really sealing the deal. Go home old man. If I didn’t already hate Tom Brady, the fact that he’s interrupting my beloved March madness is really sealing the deal. Go home old man.

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers in hopes of winning eighth Super Bowl

Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LV

Brady's return has transformed the NFL landscape. Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Rodgers feel like old news already. In an NFC that's weaker than the dominant AFC, Brady and the Buccaneers are among the favorites to win it all.

There's no question Brady can still physically hang with the best of the best. He was the MVP runner-up last season, as he threw for 43 touchdowns and 5,316 passing yards.

The Buccaneers have as many free agent question marks to address as anyone in the NFL. Among them is Rob Gronkowski, who has played his entire career with Brady.

Time will tell how the rest of the Buccaneers roster shapes out around the four-time MVP.

Edited by Piyush Bisht