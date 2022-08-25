Could Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to a 17-0 record in 2022 NFL season?

Patrick Mahomes is heading into the 2022 NFL season with a chip on his shoulder. His 2021 campaign was disappointing by the standards he'd set for himself. Now, he is desperate to silence any critics.

It seems bizarre that the quarterback, who will likely end his career as one of the greatest to ever play the game, even has critics.

However, a difficult offseason in Kansas City has arguably left Patrick Mahomes with fewer weapons at his disposal than ever before. This isn’t ideal for a team that is desperate to get back to the Super Bowl.

A return to the showpiece game would represent a third trip to the Super Bowl in four years for the Chiefs. Mahomes is one the few players capable of leading a franchise to such a feat.

At times, with Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs look unplayable. He keeps plays alive with his incredibly smart footwork. His ability to throw cannons down the field can make life extremely dispiriting for opposing defenses.

Andy Reid is an offensive genius. Any team he coaches will be an effective unit on that side of the ball. The partnership between Reid and Mahomes appears to be one made in heaven. The Chiefs will never have another shot at making history.

Only one team has ever gone undefeated throughout the regular season and won the Super Bowl. That was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The 1934 and 1942 Chicago Bears were able to go undefeated in the regular season but failed to win the championship on both occasions.

As recently as 2007, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were undefeated until they lost in the Super Bowl, but many are starting to wonder whether or not Mahomes and the Chiefs can go one better?

Mahomes is this generation’s Tom Brady. He is so uniquely gifted from an athletic standpoint but also has immense leadership and sheer force of personality to make the franchise a winner.

It’s not inconceivable that he could take the Chiefs to a 17-0 season in 2022.

Why Patrick Mahomes can go undefeated

#1 – Andy Reid’s offense is so explosive

Patrick Mahomes is the perfect player for Coach Reid’s offense. Every package that is created with the intention of misdirecting or fooling an opposing defense works so much better with the QB involved.

Travis Kelce is still a serious player at tight end who can make catches very few others can. Meanwhile, the receiving additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gives Mahomes more weapons to play with.

The Chiefs can still outscore anyone, and this is vitally important to winning a lot of games.

#2 – Patrick Mahomes can win games on his own

Patrick Mahomes will realize there will inevitably be moments of strife in a long NFL season.

However, the quarterback is capable of winning games on his own when all seems lost, and the Chiefs will need this if they are to avoid defeat.

Tom Brady is, perhaps, the greatest example of a player who can drag his own team back from the brink of disaster. Just look at his performance in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

The quarterback is a player just like that, he can galvanize his team in moments of duress. He did just that in the Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

When the Chiefs face deficits in 2022, Patrick Mahomes will be able to conduct a turnaround.

#3 – The Chiefs defense is much improved

Patrick Mahomes can’t win anything unless points are kept off the board when he is off the field.

As such, it must come as quite the encouraging sign for fans that all those involved with the Chiefs’ training camp have commented on how strong and motivated their young defense is.

Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis were two first-round selections on defense, and both have the potential to vastly improve the team.

With a defense that the offense can rely on to keep points out, the Kansas City Chiefs have all the tools to have a historic 2022 season.

Why Patrick Mahomes can’t go undefeated:

#1 – Tyreek Hill is gone

Patrick Mahomes had a phenomenal connection with Tyreek Hill. He could find the wide receiver on a 50- to 60-yard pass when the defense had the Chiefs backed up.

Hill was a release valve for the Kansas City offense. Whenever a team was looking to rush Mahomes, the speedster would merely set off in a straight line and wait for the bomb to arrive.

On countless occasions, a team thought they had the Chiefs right where they wanted them, and in one play Patrick Mahomes and his no.1 target would have cut the field in half, at least.

That option is no longer available with Hill in Miami. The Chiefs could lose some of their chunk plays on offense and struggle more on vital third downs, which, in turn, could lead to more defeats.

#2 – The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills

Patrick Mahomes’ biggest obstacles to an unbeaten season in 2022 are the two teams who are arguably the best in the AFC.

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard Top ten projected offenses in 2022, via Football Outsiders:



10. Bengals Top ten projected offenses in 2022, via Football Outsiders:1. Buccaneers2. Chiefs3. Bills4. Broncos5. Packers6. Eagles7. Vikings8. Chargers9. Rams10. Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Bengals were sensational in reaching the Super Bowl last year. They have a young core who are only going to get better. Ja’Marr Chase is going to be very difficult to defend against this year. That could make the difference when the two teams meet in the playoffs.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were unlucky not to defeat the Chiefs in the playoffs last year, with the game even forcing an over-time rule change.

They are a team that is probably as good as any in the NFL. The Chiefs will find it difficult to go 17-0 when they have to face their committed defense and an offense led by a gun-slinging playmaker in Allen, who many see as Patrick Mahomes’ closest contemporary in 2022.

