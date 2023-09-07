Courtland Sutton vs Brandin Cooks: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 1?

Week 1 of the NFL is here, and it means plenty of prime fantasy matchups. Whether it be passers, scorers, or even stoppers, fantasy football gives participants plenty of opportunities to compare players and create their dream roster out of it.

The two players in this comparison, Brandin Cooks and Courtland Sutton cannot be any more different from each other. Sutton has been playing for a single team, the Denver Broncos, while Cooks is tied for the most traded player in the league.

But who is the better fantasy starter between them?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Courtland Sutton fantasy outlook: Is he a good pick in 2023?

Starting with Courtland Sutton, he and the Broncos as a whole struggled mightily as they adjusted to life with Russell Wilson under center. Nathaniel Hackett's coaching did not certainly help, as he committed multiple blunders before being fired with a few games remaining.

Also read: Courtland Sutton Fantasy Outlook

But with Sean Payton at the helm now, Sutton looks primed for a resurgence. He currently hovers at WR42 and 100th player overall.

Brandin Cooks fantasy outlook: Is he a good pick in 2023?

Brandin Cooks, meanwhile, struggled to carry the Houston Texans as they continued their decline in the wake of the departures of Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins. After the season, the Texans decided to start anew under head coach DeMeco Ryans, and Cooks was traded to the in-state Dallas Cowboys.

There, he will join a loaded passing corps that includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. He currently sits at WR40 and 96th player overall.

Also read: Brandin Cooks Fantasy Outlook

If you want to get the best value out of Brandin Cooks, Courtland Sutton, and others, use the fantasy football trade analyzer now.

Whom should I start between Courtland Sutton and Brandin Cooks?

A comparison of Courtland Sutton's and Brandin Cooks' fantasy stats

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit optimizer has Courtland Sutton winning this head to head over Brandin Cooks by 10.8 points.

However, there is a factor behind that: Sutton is a primary option for the Denver Broncos. This means he will have more targets, meaning more receptions and receiving yards. However, Cooks has a slight edge in touchdowns and rushing yardage, making him a somewhat more versatile option.

Whichever recever is chosen, however, it all depends on the quarterback's performance.