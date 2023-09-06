Brandin Cooks fantasy outlook: Is Cowboys WR a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

New team: Dallas Cowboys; same goal: 1,000 yards. That is the situation Brandin Cooks faces heading into 2023.

Believe it or not, the Cowboys are the fourth team to which he has been traded, tying him with legendary running back Eric Dickerson for most of all time.

And achieving that milestone could put Cooks in rarefied air, but how may fantasy footballers perceive him?

Brandin Cooks 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Brandin Cooks as a Houston Texan

For the past three seasons, Brandin Cooks was a Houston Texan. In 2020, initially began as a WR2 under fellow veteran DeAndre Hopkins, but graduated to WR1 after Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals amidst a four-loss streak.

He seemed to be acquitting himself very well in 2021, posting his second straight 1,000-yard season, but then came 2022 and a sharp decline. This led the Texans to go all-in on a youth movement and trade him to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now Cooks finds himself in a very stacked team. Besides himself, the Cowboys also boast the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, which should elevate his play.

Is Brandin Cooks a good 2023 fantasy football pick?

Brandin Cooks vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Brandin Cooks' 2022 regression is not all his fault. The Texans as a while were eastly one of the worst teams that year, still reeling from the loss of embattled former starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and suffering from a lack of offensive depth.

In Dallas, however, he has a much better roster situation. Dak Prescott, for all his postseason struggles, is one of the NFC's better quarterbacks, and Cooks will get his fair share of touches without having to carry the burden of being the primary aerial option of a bad team.

Where should Brandin Cooks be drafted in Fantasy Football 2023?

Brandin Cooks speaking before Super Bowl LIII - he was a Los Angeles Ram at this time

Depending on the situation, Brandin Cooks is projected to be a WR2/3 alongside Michael Gallup. This puts him in a very good fantasy position.

Obviously, CeeDee Lamb will be a candidate for the top 10 WRs given his output and importance to the Cowboys, but Cooks should hypothetically be a good choice after the first or second round. WR30 is optimal for him, although a higher spot may be no surprise if he is able to reach 1,000 yards before the year ends.